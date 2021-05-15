Falcons rookie minicamp: Highlights from the first two days

The Atlanta Falcons have have completed the second day of their three-day rookie minicamp. As we looked at yesterday, the team has a total of 39 players — nine draft picks, 20 undrafted free agents and 10 total tryout spots — suiting up this weekend with hopes of impressing the coaching staff.

So, how did first-round pick Kyle Pitts look during his debut? Which players have stood out through the first two days?

Thanks to the Falcons’ outstanding video and social media team, we can watch camp highlights from Friday and Saturday. Check out both videos below, courtesy of the team’s Twitter account.

Day 1 Highlights

Highlights from day ☝️ at rookie minicamp 👀 pic.twitter.com/25csJE7JeB — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2021

Day 2 Highlights

Got better today. Highlights from Day 2 of mini camp ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/AEp3f2MPCw — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 15, 2021

