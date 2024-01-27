Falcons request to interview newly promoted LSU co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hantkon

LSU has finally completed its 2024 coaching staff, but we could potentially be in for one more surprise.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons have requested permission to interview Cortez Hankton, who was recently promoted to the role of co-offensive coordinator at LSU.

Hankton is being considered for the open offensive coordinator job under new coach Raheem Morris, the former defensive coordinator of the Rams who was hired by Atlanta on Thursday. In addition to his new role with the Tigers, Hankton also serves as the receivers coach and had passing game coordinator duties prior to his promotion this offseason.

The #Falcons have requested to interview #LSU co-offensive coordinator Cortez Hankton for their vacant OC job under Raheem Morris, sources say. He helped develop Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, two potential 1st round picks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2024

It would make some sense for Hankton, who has ties to the area after spending several seasons on staff at Georgia.

Were Hankton to ultimately leave, fellow co-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan would likely receive the sole title, but that would create yet another opening on the coaching staff, which already had to replace most of the on-field defensive assistants as well as previous offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who left for the same role at Notre Dame.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire