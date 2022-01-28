Falcons recap: ESPN ranks rookies, Ridley reacts to fan’s tweet

We are just a few days away from conference championship Sunday as the NFL’s final four prepare to battle it out for a trip to the Super Bowl. It’s been a minute since anything Falcons related took place, but there’s always something to talk about if you dig deep enough.

In today’s recap, ESPN ranks the top 10 rookies from 2021, Calvin Ridley likes (then unlikes) a fan’s tweet suggesting a trade to Miami, and Pro Football Focus picks Mykal Walker as a 2022 breakout candidate.

Ridley likes tweet suggesting trade to Dolphins

That's a pretty big way to make a presence on social media after being essentially absent pic.twitter.com/BxPQBG0bVk — Deen | Falcons Wire (@Deen_NFL) January 27, 2022

The entire Falcons organization, along with Ridley himself, have been extremely quiet regarding the former first-round pick’s status. Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list in Week 6 and remained there for the remainder of the season. It’s been speculated that he’ll be traded over the offseason but nothing official from either side.

Ridley liked a tweet suggesting the Miami Dolphins should acquire him earlier this week, but the star wideout unliked it shortly after. This could have just been an accident, but it could also be an indication that Ridley wants to play for Miami, which is near his hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Mykal Walker named Falcons' breakout candidate for 2022

Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker graded out well this season despite limited reps on defense. As we examined earlier, Walker could see his playing time increase in 2022 with either Foye Oluokun or Deion Jones potentially out of the picture. Walker was picked as the team’s breakout candidate for 2022 by Pro Football Focus.

Kyle Pitts ranked as No. 6 rookie from 2021 draft class

Pitts’ rookie season was undoubtedly a success and the young tight end looks to be one of the NFL’s brightest young stars going forward. Despite this, Pitts’ stellar year was only good enough to earn him the No. 6 spot on ESPN’s list of the NFL’s top 10 rookies from the 2021 draft class. Some of the names ahead of Pitts are Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, Patriots QB Mac Jones and Cowboys LB Micah Parsons.

Free Agency: 5 wide receiver options for Atlanta

Examining five free-agent receivers that would make sense for the Falcons in 2022. https://t.co/cwuNHPXFjN — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) January 27, 2022

Falcons Wire’s Deen Worley looks at five potential wide receiver options for Atlanta to consider during this year’s free agency period. Notable receivers to hit the market this offseason include Cardinals WR A.J. Green, Ravens WR Sammy Watkins and Chiefs WR Byron Pringle. Will Atlanta let Russell Gage walk in free agency?

PFF projects Treylon Burks to Atlanta in new mock

Pro Football Focus projects the Falcons to upgrade at wide receiver with Arkansas’ Treylon Burks in their new mock draft. https://t.co/XC9F37u4WT — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) January 27, 2022

