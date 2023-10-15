Falcons OL Drew Dalman fined for unnecessary roughness

For the third week in a row, an Atlanta Falcons player has been fined by the NFL for unnecessary roughness. Center Drew Dalman is the newest member of the club.

Dalman was hit with a $6,301 fine for a penalty that occurred in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Texans, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported.

Falcons OL Drew Dalman was fined $6,301 for unnecessary roughness (it was flagged) in the second quarter against Houston. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire