Advertisement

Falcons OL Drew Dalman fined for unnecessary roughness

Matt Urben
·1 min read

For the third week in a row, an Atlanta Falcons player has been fined by the NFL for unnecessary roughness. Center Drew Dalman is the newest member of the club.

Dalman was hit with a $6,301 fine for a penalty that occurred in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Texans, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported.

The Falcons elevated defensive lineman LaCale London and defensive back Micah Abernathy from the practice squad for Week 6.

Falcons Week 6 starting lineups

Falcons Week 6 injury report

ATL vs, WAS: How to watch

Deion Sanders riles up fans

Falcons Week 6 depth chart

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire