Falcons OL Drew Dalman fined for unnecessary roughness
For the third week in a row, an Atlanta Falcons player has been fined by the NFL for unnecessary roughness. Center Drew Dalman is the newest member of the club.
Dalman was hit with a $6,301 fine for a penalty that occurred in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Texans, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported.
Falcons OL Drew Dalman was fined $6,301 for unnecessary roughness (it was flagged) in the second quarter against Houston.
— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 14, 2023
The Falcons elevated defensive lineman LaCale London and defensive back Micah Abernathy from the practice squad for Week 6.
Falcons Week 6 starting lineups