Falcons highlights: Frank Darby hauls in 35-yard reception

There has been much speculation regarding Frank Darby’s future with the Falcons. While Saturday’s game may not do much to change the outcome, Darby is at least showing up to play.

Watch below as he brings in a nice 35-yard pass from rookie QB Desmond Ridder in the third quarter against the Jaguars.

This is how we do it, ₜₕᵢₛ ᵢₛ ₕₒ𝓌 𝓌ₑ 𝒹ₒ ᵢₜ.@_SavageSZN88 pic.twitter.com/FOmaQQkZIS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 27, 2022

The Falcons’ drive would stall out shortly after Darby’s catch, but they found the end zone on their next possession. Running back Caleb Huntley ran it in from one yard out to give Atlanta a 21-14 lead late in the third quarter.

