Falcons highlights: Frank Darby hauls in 35-yard reception

Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
  • Frank Darby
    Frank Darby
    American football player
  • Desmond Ridder
    Desmond Ridder
    American football quarterback
There has been much speculation regarding Frank Darby’s future with the Falcons. While Saturday’s game may not do much to change the outcome, Darby is at least showing up to play.

Watch below as he brings in a nice 35-yard pass from rookie QB Desmond Ridder in the third quarter against the Jaguars.

The Falcons’ drive would stall out shortly after Darby’s catch, but they found the end zone on their next possession. Running back Caleb Huntley ran it in from one yard out to give Atlanta a 21-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

