Falcons bringing back CB Cornell Armstrong on one-year deal

It appears the Atlanta Falcons are bringing back cornerback Cornell Armstrong for another season. As reported by Armstrong’s agent, Brett Tessler, the Falcons have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the former sixth-round pick.

Armstrong, 27, started four games for the team last season, playing mostly on the outside once A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward were both sidelined due to injuries.

My client Cornell Armstrong has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Atlanta Falcons. 6th year corner started 4 games for them last season and had multiple offers elsewhere. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 18, 2023

In 2022, Armstrong allowed 28 catches on 46 targets for 333 yards and two touchdowns. While he had some ups and downs in coverage, Armstrong only missed one tackle last season (PFF tackle grade of 81.2).

For a team without much depth at cornerback, Armstrong’s return is not a surprise. After losing Isaiah Oliver to the 49ers, the Falcons are reportedly meeting with free-agent CB Mike Hughes this weekend.

