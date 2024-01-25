Falcons announce second interview with Bobby Slowik

The Falcons have finished another interview with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

The team announced the completion of an in-person meeting with Slowik on Thursday afternoon. The first interview took place remotely the day after the Texans were knocked out of the playoffs by the Ravens.

Slowik has also had an in-person interview with the Commanders. Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero have also had multiple interviews with the Falcons.

The Panthers are closing in on hiring Dave Canales as their next head coach. Assuming that gets done, the Falcons will join the Commanders and Seahawks as the only NFL teams without a head coach.