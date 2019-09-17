Fact or Fiction: Heisman Trophy, staff additions, Ricky Brumfield

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. The Heisman is a two-player race between Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. While the former teammates are getting all the attention, you have to consider guys like Joe Burrow, Sam Ehlinger, Justin Fields and some others as well as running backs Travis Ettienne and Jonathan Taylor. I think Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts have a sizable early lead and if they continue to rack up big numbers for undefeated teams, they will only distance themselves further, but it's way too early to make this a two-player race. Watch out for Fields especially as that Ohio State offense looks awesome.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. It’s too early to name just two players yet but Tagovailoa and Hurts are the front-runners and I actually think Hurts has the edge. Is there a better story in college football than a third transfer quarterback in a row from Oklahoma winning the Heisman Trophy? Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray did it and Hurts is putting up incredible numbers. The Sooners actually dialed it back in their win against UCLA this past weekend or they could have easily scored 60, 70 points. I can see LSU and Georgia giving Alabama a game. I don’t see how anybody stops or even slows down Hurts as he keeps Oklahoma’s offense humming.

2. Analysts/special assistants will help at Florida State and Virginia Tech.

Farrell’s take: FACT. While they aren't on-field coaches, the addition of talented minds like Jim Leavitt at Florida State and Jerry Kill at Virginia Tech can only help their programs situations.



However, things are so bleak at each ACC program that it still might not be enough. Both Willie Taggart and Justin Fuente have lost their teams already this season and the on-field effort will suffer because of it. But Leavitt and Kill can help them navigate through these situations better and both teams will end up in bowl games.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Imagine being the coach at Florida State where you make millions of dollars and you’re surrounded by five- and four-star players on defense and you still give up 44 points to ULM and you allow 37 points per game through a 1-2 start. Leavitt can bring some tips and some helpful ideas but Florida State is just an undisciplined, bad football team right now. The offensive line can’t protect James Blackman, Virginia basically handed you numerous opportunities last weekend and the Seminoles didn’t capitalize on any of them.



Bringing in Kill is interesting, too, because Fuente has seen a steady decline in wins since he took over at Virginia Tech. He has been a big disappointment, too. I’m all for a fresh set of eyes to figure out a problem but what if these head coaches are the problem?

