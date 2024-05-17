Fachie and Hall find winning form at Para-cycling World Cup

Fachie and Hall won gold on the track at the Tokyo Paralympics [Getty Images]

Paralympic gold medallists Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall posted a timely victory in the B time trial event at the Para-cycling Road World Cup in Maniago, Italy.

The British pair were mugged and had their silver medals stolen after the opening day of the Track World Championships in Rio in March and subsequently withdrew from their pursuit event.

They returned to action at the World Cup in Ostend, Belgium earlier this month, winning two bronzes, and showed their class in Italy as they bid to put themselves in line for Paris Paralympics selection later this summer.

The pair finished in 23 minutes 45.17 seconds – 13.5 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal earned silver and GB's Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl took bronze in 24:09.69.

The success from Fachie and Hall was one of four time trial golds for GB on Friday with Daphne Schrager (women’s C2) and Fin Graham (men’s C3) also triumphing along with Fran Brown in the women’s C1.

Rising star Archie Atkinson finished behind winner France’s Kevin Le Cunff in the men’s C4 event while Chris McDonald and Adam Duggleby (men’s B), Morgan Newberry (women’s C5) and Katie Toft (women’s C1) were all third in their races.

Thursday’s opening day of competition in Italy had been postponed because of bad weather, with the road races continuing on Saturday and Sunday.