'Fabulous' or 'not for me' - fans on the new home shirt

[BBC]

We asked Liverpool fans for their thoughts on the home kit for the 2024-25 season.

Here are some of the responses we received:

Mark: Fabulous shirt. Great take on a classic European shirt.

Jay: Not a fan of the kit for next season. What on earth is the pattern on the front? Pointless. Collar doesn’t suit the look either and don’t like the yellow mix with white. Virgil calls it retro but it’s not, just because it’s partly inspired by the 1984 team. A story just to get another £100 off fans. This one’s not for me or my kids.

Paul: Love the new kit. I feel that the Liverpool kits have been boring the last few seasons but yeah big fan of this one.

Anisah: Personally not my style, and very different, but it's nice to connect back to remember our past. Might take a while to get used to it and see it in action.

Iain: For starters, could Nunez look less interested??? Reminds me of my school photo when I was 13 and in my 'Kevin & Perry' phase. Kit-wise, much like a cheese cake I am not a fan of deconstructing something that is already awesome. Rather we dumped Nike, their kit designs are woeful.

Henry: Love the new kit bringing back the retro vibes from 1984 (one of my favourite seasons as a Liverpool fan).