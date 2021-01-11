FA Cup draw: Manchester United face Liverpool in fourth round as fifth-round fixtures also revealed

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United will take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup, it was revealed during the competition’s draw on Monday night.

The fixtures for the fourth and fifth rounds of the tournament were revealed, with the clash between English football’s two most successful teams marking the pick of the bunch – which can be viewed in full below.

United’s 20 league wins and Liverpool’s 19 are generally considered to set the clubs apart as the biggest in the country, with United also 12-time winners in the FA Cup – having won more trophies in the competition than any team other than Arsenal (14). Liverpool, meanwhile, have seven FA Cups to their name.

United defeated Watford 1-0 in the third round, while Liverpool emerged 4-1 victors against a spirited Aston Villa side comprising youth players amid a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

The tantalising tie between the rivals, set for the week of 23 January along with the other fourth-round fixtures, arrives at an interesting juncture in the season. Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table, but United are level on points and will go three clear if they win their game in hand.

Whether or not the two rivals occupy those positions in the top flight come their FA Cup clash remains to be seen, but January will regardless be an important month for each club as United and Liverpool jostle for supremacy in both the Premier League and FA Cup.

Below is the full draw for the fourth and fifth rounds of the FA Cup.

Fourth round – week of 23 January

Cheltenham vs Manchester City

Bournemouth vs Crawley

Swansea vs Nottingham Forest

Man United vs Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury vs Arsenal

Barnsley vs Norwich

Chorley vs Wolves

Millwall vs Bristol City

Brighton vs Blackpool

Wycombe vs Tottenham

Fulham vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea vs Luton

West Ham vs Doncaster

Brentford vs Leicester

Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Fifth round – week of 10 February

Fulham/Burnley vs Bournemouth/Crawley

Man United/Liverpool vs West Ham/Doncaster

Sheffield United/Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall/Bristol City

Chorley/Wolves vs Southampton/Shrewsbury/Arsenal

Barnsley/Norwich vs Chelsea/Luton

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe/Tottenham

Swansea/Nottingham Forest vs Cheltenham/Man City

Brentford/Leicester vs Brighton/Blackpool

