FA Cup draw: Manchester United face Liverpool in fourth round as fifth-round fixtures also revealed
Manchester United will take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup, it was revealed during the competition’s draw on Monday night.
The fixtures for the fourth and fifth rounds of the tournament were revealed, with the clash between English football’s two most successful teams marking the pick of the bunch – which can be viewed in full below.
United’s 20 league wins and Liverpool’s 19 are generally considered to set the clubs apart as the biggest in the country, with United also 12-time winners in the FA Cup – having won more trophies in the competition than any team other than Arsenal (14). Liverpool, meanwhile, have seven FA Cups to their name.
United defeated Watford 1-0 in the third round, while Liverpool emerged 4-1 victors against a spirited Aston Villa side comprising youth players amid a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.
The tantalising tie between the rivals, set for the week of 23 January along with the other fourth-round fixtures, arrives at an interesting juncture in the season. Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table, but United are level on points and will go three clear if they win their game in hand.
Whether or not the two rivals occupy those positions in the top flight come their FA Cup clash remains to be seen, but January will regardless be an important month for each club as United and Liverpool jostle for supremacy in both the Premier League and FA Cup.
Below is the full draw for the fourth and fifth rounds of the FA Cup.
Fourth round – week of 23 January
Cheltenham vs Manchester City
Bournemouth vs Crawley
Swansea vs Nottingham Forest
Man United vs Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury vs Arsenal
Barnsley vs Norwich
Chorley vs Wolves
Millwall vs Bristol City
Brighton vs Blackpool
Wycombe vs Tottenham
Fulham vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea vs Luton
West Ham vs Doncaster
Brentford vs Leicester
Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Fifth round – week of 10 February
Fulham/Burnley vs Bournemouth/Crawley
Man United/Liverpool vs West Ham/Doncaster
Sheffield United/Plymouth Argyle vs Millwall/Bristol City
Chorley/Wolves vs Southampton/Shrewsbury/Arsenal
Barnsley/Norwich vs Chelsea/Luton
Everton/Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe/Tottenham
Swansea/Nottingham Forest vs Cheltenham/Man City
Brentford/Leicester vs Brighton/Blackpool
