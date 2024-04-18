FA Cup: Decision to scrap replays 'all about money', says Millwall boss Neil Harris

Neil Harris played in the 2004 FA Cup final for Millwall against Manchester United [Getty Images]

Millwall manager Neil Harris said the decision to scrap FA Cup replays was "all about money".

All ties from the first round onwards would reach a result on the day, in a deal between the FA and Premier League announced on Thursday.

Every round will also be played at the weekend, including the fifth round which has taken place in midweek for the past five seasons.

The FA said the move will "strengthen" the competition in a busy calendar.

Speaking ahead of his side's Championship match at Sunderland on Saturday, Harris said it would have the biggest impact on lower league clubs.

"It's all about money and all that's doing is affecting teams lower down the football pyramid," said the 46-year-old.

"I'm a huge fan of all levels of football, losing FA Cup replays will be hard."

Harris was part of the Millwall side that went all the way to the FA Cup final under player-manager Dennis Wise and assistant manager Ray Wilkins in 2004, when they were beaten 3-0 by Manchester United.

He said clubs would lose the chance of playing in memorable occasions for their players and supporters.

"Clubs are going to lose the chance to go away [from home] and fight tooth and nail for a 0-0 draw, backs against the wall, and play a sold-out replay at home against a Premier League or Championship team," he said.

"It affects the fans more than anyone else."

The FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham said the new agreement "strengthens the FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar."

However, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said the decision to scrap replays is "frustrating and disappointing" and that the EFL will be "seeking appropriate compensation arrangements".