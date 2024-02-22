F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season lap times, schedule and updates as Lewis Hamilton takes to track in Bahrain

The 2024 Formula 1 season starts this week with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.

It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.

But this week sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.

Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator, with Verstappen going fastest on day one ahead of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Follow live updates from pre-season testing below:

F1 TESTING 2024 - LATEST UPDATES

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: RED FLAG!

09:30 , Kieran Jackson

The session has been stopped.

Circuit officials are inspecting some damage to the track at Turn 11. All the cars are forced to go back to the pits.

It’s the first red flag of 2024!

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Top-three after two hours

09:08 , Kieran Jackson

The top-three remains the same: Leclerc (1:31:750), Piastri (+0.578), Sargeant (+0.828)

A lot of drivers struggling in sector three, probably due to overheating the tyres.

Lewis Hamilton in the pits at the moment and down in P7.

08:21 , Kieran Jackson

The beginning of what will be a long goodbye for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this season.

The moment Lewis Hamilton got out on track in the W15 for the first time at 2024 testing 🏎 pic.twitter.com/bgJOBSgCCI — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 22, 2024

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Charles Leclerc quickest in first hour of running

08:06 , Kieran Jackson

Many different approaches and run-plans early on - but Charles Leclerc is fastest after the first hour.

The Ferrari man has set a 1:31:790, which is just four-tenths off Verstappen’s quickest time yesterday.

Oscar Piastri is the next best man for McLaren, five-tenths off, with Logan Sargeant third.

4-10: Gasly, Zhou, Hamilton, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Perez, Alonso

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Aero-rakes aplenty again this morning

07:41 , Kieran Jackson

As is always the case at testing, plenty of the cars utilising aero-rakes to measure airflow around the car this morning. This gives the teams some crucial data on performance.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: More action like this?!

07:29 , Kieran Jackson

An enjoyable snippet of yesterday’s eight hours of running, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc “racing” down into turn one!

"It's the first move of the year, a Red Bull overtaking a Ferrari who would have guessed?!" 😂



Max Verstappen dives down the inside of Charles Leclerc into Turn 1 ⬇ pic.twitter.com/1GqFDazONW — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 21, 2024

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Who is in the car this morning?

07:16 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull - Sergio Perez

Mercedes - Lewis Hamilon (all day)

Ferrari - Charles Leclerc

McLaren - Oscar Piastri

Aston Martin - Fernando Alonso

Alpine - Pierre Gasly

Williams - Logan Sargeant (all day)

Haas - Nico Hulkenberg

Stake - Zhou Guanyu

RB - Yuki Tsunoda

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Day two!

07:00 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of day two of pre-season testing in Bahrain!

Today is the first time we will see Lewis Hamilton in action, as well as Sergio Perez. Hamilton will be in the car all day with Perez just in the RB20 this morning.

And Perez is the first car out on track!

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season testing returns tomorrow

Wednesday 21 February 2024 16:31 , Mike Jones

That’s it for day one of pre-season testing for the 2024 Formula 1 season. Max Verstappen was the main threat on track as predicted and finished top of the leaderboard but Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo impressed for McLaren and RB respectively.

Williams had a tough day with a couple of major faults in their cars but they’ll work on them overnight and see what tomorrow brings.

The second day of testing begins at 7am GMT and Lewis Hamilton will be back on track after sitting out today’s two sessions.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season testing day one results

Wednesday 21 February 2024 16:15 , Mike Jones

11. Logan Sargeant (Williams) + 2.538

12. George Russell (Mercedes) + 2.765

13. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) + 2.792

14. Valtteri Bottas (Sauber) + 3.087

15. Alex Albon (Williams) + 3.243

16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) + 3.333

17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) + 4.348

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) + 4.562

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season testing day one results

Wednesday 21 February 2024 16:12 , Mike Jones

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:31.344

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) + 1.140

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) + 1.240

4. Daniel Ricciardo (RB) +1.225

5. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) + 1.461

6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) + 1.663

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) + 1.903

8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) + 2.041

9. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) + 2.314

10. Zhou Guanyu (Sauber) + 2.527

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Testing completed!

Wednesday 21 February 2024 16:02 , Mike Jones

Time runs out for today’s testing session. Max Verstappen topped the leaderboard by over a second after driving 142 laps.

George Russell managed 120 laps throughout the day in his Mercedes with most of the other drivers somewhere in the range of 60-80 laps.

McLaren, Red Bull, and RB will be the happiest teams of the day, Williams and Haas among those who struggled.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Debris coming from Stroll’s Aston Martin

Wednesday 21 February 2024 15:54 , Mike Jones

Wow. Some debris flies off Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin and immediately behind him, Daniel Ricciardo manages to swerve and avoid it.

No so for Nico Hulkenberg who bombs right over it.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: 15 minutes left to go

Wednesday 21 February 2024 15:46 , Mike Jones

Into the final quarter of an hour of today’s testing session. Lando Norris is about to head back out onto track on fresh set of tyres. It seems McLaren are sending him out with a set of C4s.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: No more running for Williams

Wednesday 21 February 2024 15:38 , Mike Jones

Williams have called it a day as the team continues to explore a suspected driveshaft issue. The new car completed just 61 laps in total across Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant today.

It’s not a disastrous day but can’t be called successful either.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Stroll’s Aston Martin being sprayed

Wednesday 21 February 2024 15:37 , Mike Jones

Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin has just been sprayed with flow-vis paint which will give the engineers an idea of air flow, when the car is on the track.

On his way around, he skids off track so any data the garage was gathering won’t be hugely accurate from this initial lap.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Gasly sets new lap time

Wednesday 21 February 2024 15:31 , Mike Jones

Things have gone quiet in terms of the leaderboard changing but Pierre Gasly has just set a new lap time of 1:33.940 in his Alpine.

Gasly finished 11th in the driver standings with 62 points last year and secured a first Alpine podium finish in Zandvoort at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old also finished third in the sprint race in Spa at the Belgium Grand Prix.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Verstappen vs Russell

Wednesday 21 February 2024 15:19 , Mike Jones

Max Verstappen sweeps around George Russell in a cutting move to overtake the Mercedes with both drivers on longer runs.

Russell pretty much gets out of the way as Verstappen has disappears off down the road. The Dutchman is on medium tyres with Russell on similarly aged ones too.

The Mercedes man’s best time is a good two and a half second behind Verstappen as it stands.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Current lap times

Wednesday 21 February 2024 15:10 , Mike Jones

Daniel Ricciardo skirts off track, every so slightly heading into the final turn, but he recovers it well and improves his fastest time.

Here’s a look at the current top 10:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:31.662

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) + 0.822

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) + 0.992

4. Daniel Ricciardo (RB) +1.119

5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) + 1.412

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) + 1.585

7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) + 1.723

8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) + 1.996

9. Zhou Guanyu (Stake) + 2.209

10. Logan Sargeant (Williams) + 2.220

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: An hour to go

Wednesday 21 February 2024 15:02 , Mike Jones

Into the final hour of today’s testing session.

Red Bull will of course be happy with Max Verstappen’s output but Daniel Ricciardo has found a bit of pace out of the Red Bull ajoined RB car.

McLaren look strong through Lando Norris who is still attempting to get a few miliseconds out of the car.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Red Bull’s strange sidepods

Wednesday 21 February 2024 14:54 , Mike Jones

At first glance Red Bull’s sidepods look like the same large design that all of the teams are currently running.

But, a small area behind the front wheel is where the sidepod has been hollowed out, with extra cooling inlets placed by the driver’s head.

It’s weird and innovative but so far looks like it’s working as Max Verstappen leads the rest of the field.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Temperatures going down in Bahrain

Wednesday 21 February 2024 14:47 , Mike Jones

The temperature in Bahrain has dipped by 10 degrees since the sun set.

That means there’s more grip on the track but the surface temperature on the tyres means it’s trickier for the drivers as the tyres are cooling quicker on the straights.

Max Verstappen is readying to head out again.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Sargeant struggling for Williams

Wednesday 21 February 2024 14:41 , Mike Jones

Logan Sargeant has another issue as he attempts to move from third to fourth gears at flat out pace. The gear box stutters and whines meaning the American decides to take the car into the pits for a check up.

Inside the Williams garage there’s a lot of activity towards the rear end of the car as the mechanics try to decode the problem.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Verstappen hits 100

Wednesday 21 February 2024 14:36 , Mike Jones

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is proving why he is a three time world champion. He’s driven 109 laps already in testing today and is the only driver to top 100.

Mercedes’ George Russell is second with 82 laps while Fernando Alonso has put in 77 trips around the track for Aston Martin.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Ricciardo making moves

Wednesday 21 February 2024 14:33 , Mike Jones

Sun starting to set, and there's a Honey Badger out on track 🌇#F1Testing @danielricciardo pic.twitter.com/NA6zSJ5Uz2 — Formula 1 (@F1) February 21, 2024

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Ricciardo making moves

Wednesday 21 February 2024 14:31 , Mike Jones

Daniel Ricciardo is another driver looking for a fresh start this season. Having joined AlphaTauri halfway through last season he is now well set in the newly rebranded Visa Cash App RB team.

With Yuki Tsunoda as his teammate, Ricciardo will believe that he can perform brilliantly this season. The Australian leaps up to fourth on the leaderboard with a time off 1:32.946.

A good showing for the RB driver.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Sargeant spins off

Wednesday 21 February 2024 14:25 , Mike Jones

Following Alex Albon’s fuel-related stoppage in the morning session, Logan Sargeant is keeping Williams on their toes after hitting a bump and spinning off track on his previous run.

He managed to hold the car in the gravel and get back to the pits with the team now investigating his car for any damage.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Can anyone challenge Verstappen?

Wednesday 21 February 2024 14:14 , Mike Jones

Max Verstappen is the overwhelming favourite to win the drivers’ championship title for a fourth consecutive year and sets the quickest lap in testing with a time of 1:31.662.

He’s completed 97 laps in both sessions today and looks as determined as ever to continue his success.

His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is not driving today nor is Lewis Hamilton. Can either of them challenge the Dutchman this season or will he storm to another world title victory?

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Verstappen goes fastest

Wednesday 21 February 2024 14:09 , Mike Jones

Max Verstappen has just overtaken Lando Norris for the fastest lap. He’s a good 0.8 seconds ahead of the McLaren.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in action during testing in Bahrain (Getty Images)

Carlos Sainz getting to grips with the Ferrari SF-24 (Getty Images)

Zhou Guanyu of China driving Stake’s C44 (Getty Images)

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: How will Norris fare this seaon?

Wednesday 21 February 2024 14:01 , Mike Jones

Lando Norris, fresh off signing a new contract with McLaren, is currently the fastest driver on the track with a time of 1:32.484. Last year he finished sixth in the driver standings with 205 points and will be hoping to improve on that throughout 2024.

Norris secured eight podium finishes last season with the first coming at Silverstone following a major upgrade to the car. The Brit has never won a race in Formula 1, could he earn that first victory this time around?

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris quickest

Wednesday 21 February 2024 13:59 , Kieran Jackson

Out of all the afternoon drivers, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris are fastest!

Sainz has gone second overall (including this morning’s times), just 0.056 seconds behind Max Verstappen’s leading time.

Lando Norris is third overall, five-tenths behind Verstappen - and that’s with less than an hour of time in the car after missing the first hour.

Lance Stroll is the next quickest this afternoon - ninth overall - as day becomes night in Bahrain.

(Getty Images)

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Teams’ championship odds!

Wednesday 21 February 2024 13:16 , Kieran Jackson

No surprises who the favourites are here... but McLaren in second may be a surprise!

Constructors’ championship - winner odds:

Red Bull - 2/9

McLaren - 7/1

Mercedes, Ferrari - 17/2

Aston Martin - 50/1

Alpine - 250/1

Visa Cash App RB - 300/1

Williams, Sauber - 500/1

Haas - 1000/1

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Lando Norris now out on track

Wednesday 21 February 2024 13:04 , Kieran Jackson

Problems seemingly solved at McLaren, with everyone now out on track aside from Logan Sargeant.

So issues it seems for Williams, too, after what was a fuel pump issue this morning.

Not many flying laps set so far.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Problems for McLaren

Wednesday 21 February 2024 12:50 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris - replacing Oscar Piastri for McLaren this afternoon - is yet to take to the track.

A few concerned faces in the McLaren garage. Not an ideal start to testing for a team who made such strides last year after a horror start.

Still, very early days.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack

Wednesday 21 February 2024 12:16 , Kieran Jackson

“It was a good morning. We had quite an extensive programme. We were out when the light went green and we managed to do our whole programme - aero, data, cooling. There was no big issues.

“We have to credit all the teams, there was not a single red flag this morning.”

“Fernando was quite happy with how it went. The team have done a great job, we even finished earlier than we were thinking.”

On 2025 driver market: “It’s good for the sport and for the fans. For us, we are very happy with our drivers - we are having discussions and we would like to continue with both.”

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Afternoon session begins!

Wednesday 21 February 2024 12:00 , Kieran Jackson

So after a one-hour break, we’re underway with the afternoon session on day one of testing in Bahrain!

In the car this afternoon is as follows:

Red Bull: Max Verstappen

Mercedes: George Russell

Ferrari: Carlos Sainz

McLaren: Lando Norris

Aston Martin: Lance Stroll

Williams: Logan Sargeant

Alpine: Pierre Gasly

RB: Daniel Ricciardo

Stake: Zhou Guanyu

Haas: Nico Hulkenberg

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Alex Albon stopping late in the session

Wednesday 21 February 2024 11:12 , Kieran Jackson

Here’s what happened to Alex Albon. Mysterious.

🚨 We have our first stoppage of the day! 🚨



Alex Albon appeared to lose power on the main straight 😕 pic.twitter.com/IYBao1GLXa — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 21, 2024

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Max Verstappen fastest in the first session!

Wednesday 21 February 2024 11:02 , Kieran Jackson

Is it still 2023?!

Max Verstappen fastest in the first four hours with a 1:32:548, with Charles Leclerc seven-tenths back in second.

Fernando Alonso is a tenth further back in third, with Oscar Piastri fourth with a 1:33:658 - and Yuki Tsunoda in fifth with a 1:34:136.

6-10: Russell, Bottas, Albon, Ocon, Magnussen

An enjoyable last few minutes too of Verstappen and Leclerc racing each other down into turn one!

Everyone bar Verstappen and Russell will swap with their team-mates for the afternoon...

(Getty Images)

Wednesday 21 February 2024 10:47 , Kieran Jackson

That’ll be Alex Albon done for the day, with Logan Sargeant taking the reigns at Williams this afternoon.

Back to normal conditions for the final 15 minutes of the session.

We’re hearing it may have been a fuel issue for Albon - namely that he simply ran out!

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Alex Albon has pulled off to the side of the road

Wednesday 21 February 2024 10:42 , Kieran Jackson

First yellow flag of the year!

Alex Albon has stopped his Williams car on the side of the track in sector one with 20 minutes to go.

No smoke or anything, though. Albon still in the car, too. Not sure what the issue is.

Over at Mercedes, some changes going on in George Russell’s W15 n the cockpit - a cockpit they’ve moved back 10cm compared to last year - and to the steering column.

Yellow flag still in sector one. And Albon’s car is being wheeled off the track.

Alex Albon is pushed off the track at F1 testing in Bahrain (F1)

Where can I watch pre-season testing?

Every minute of running in pre-season testing will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland.

ESPN broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United States.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: No Lewis Hamilton today

Wednesday 21 February 2024 10:12 , Kieran Jackson

He’s at the paddock in Bahrain - but we will not see Lewis Hamilton out on track today.

George Russell is in his W15 all day today; Hamilton will have his all-day session tomorrow.

(Getty Images)

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Max Verstappen quickest with one hour to go

Wednesday 21 February 2024 10:05 , Kieran Jackson

It’s not all-important at this stage, but Max Verstappen is top of the leaderboard with one hour to go in the morning session.

The Red Bull driver setting a 1:32:548, with Charles Leclerc seven-tenths back in second for Ferrari.

3-10: Alonso, Piastri, Tsunoda, Bottas, Albon, Ocon, Magnussen, Russell

Alonso has set the most laps so far, at 55.

Plenty of flow-vis paint on show still.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: What do we call the formerly named AlphaTauri?

Wednesday 21 February 2024 09:37 , Kieran Jackson

Much has been made of the formerly named AlphaTauri’s new title: Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 team.

Will they go by Racing Bulls? Or VCARB?

So the early consensus in the commentary box is that it’ll be simply RB.

Underwhelming if you ask me.

Wednesday 21 February 2024 09:25 , Kieran Jackson

Cars have been on track for a matter of hours - but we already have some early odds for the 2024 championship!

Drivers’ championship - winner odds:

Max Verstappen - 1/5

Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris - 12/1

Charles Leclerc - 16/1

George Russell, Sergio Perez - 25/1

Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri - 40/1

Carlos Sainz - 66/1

Daniel Ricciardo - 250/1

Alex Albon - 500/1

Odds provided by OLBG

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Valtteri Bottas out on track

Wednesday 21 February 2024 09:12 , Kieran Jackson

Is that heaps of flow-vis paint? No! It’s the Stake F1 Team car this year!

Feel as though this will be a real “marmite” livery - you’ll either immediately like it or loathe it.

Me? I like it.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Laps completed in the first two hours

Wednesday 21 February 2024 09:00 , Kieran Jackson

A fair few slides of the car at turn one and gone are most of the aero-rakes on the car - as we hit the halfway mark in the first session of testing 2024.

Laps completed so far:

Verstappen - 33

Leclerc - 20

Alonso - 32

Bottas - 23

Tsunoda - 33

Albon - 2

Magnussen - 32

Piastri - 17

Russell - 19

Ocon - 23

On the timesheet, Max Verstappen is fastest (I typed that a fair few times last year!), with Charles Leclerc a tenth of a second off. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso is in third, three-tenths off Verstappen.

4-10: Bottas, Tsunoda, Albon, Magnussen, Piastri, Russell, Ocon

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Bit of a moment for Alpine’s Esteban Ocon

Wednesday 21 February 2024 08:27 , Kieran Jackson

The Alpine almost hits an advertising hoarding as he goes on the gravel, before managing to wrestle back control of the car!

A big moment for Esteban Ocon as he takes a trip through the gravel 😲⬇ pic.twitter.com/biOXaUYNtF — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 21, 2024

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Times after one hour of day one testing

Wednesday 21 February 2024 08:02 , Kieran Jackson

P1) Leclerc - 1:33.658

P2) Alonso +0.164

P3) Tsunoda +1.176

P4) Bottas +1.676

P5) Magnussen +2.034

P6) Verstappen +2.335

P7) Ocon +3.165

P8) Russell +3.739

P9) Albon - no time

P10) Piastri - no time

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Christian Horner present in the Red Bull garage

Wednesday 21 February 2024 07:53 , Kieran Jackson

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Fernando Alonso quickest after half-an-hour

Wednesday 21 February 2024 07:33 , Kieran Jackson

Only seven out of the 10 cars this morning have set times, with Fernando Alonso fastest after 30 minutes.

A reminder: it doesn’t matter for now. Different run-plans, fuel loads, approaches - a whole realm of various priorities per team.

Aero-rakes aplenty on the cars, measuring airflow around the car.

Nine teams were out right at the beginning, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri slightly late out of the garage but now out on the circuit.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: We’re underway!

Wednesday 21 February 2024 07:00 , Kieran Jackson

Cars are out on track for the first time in 2024 as pre-season testing gets underway at the Bahrain International Circuit!

What will we learn in the next three days - and how much will it shape the season ahead?!

George Russell has been waiting at the end of the pit lane for a good few minutes - and his Mercedes W15 is armed with a big aero-rake as the first four-hour session begins!

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: How to watch

Wednesday 21 February 2024 06:45 , Kieran Jackson

Where can I watch pre-season testing?

Every minute of running in pre-season testing will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland.

ESPN broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United States.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season starts in Bahrain

Wednesday 21 February 2024 06:30 , Kieran Jackson

The 2024 Formula 1 season starts this week with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.

It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.

But Wednesday sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.

Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Max Verstappen re-iterates Red Bull commitment

Wednesday 21 February 2024 06:15 , Kieran Jackson

“My dream is to win races. I have a lot of respect for the brand Ferrari and of course I hope to see a lot of different teams competing for wins,” he said at the RB20 car launch

“But at the moment I’m very happy where I’m at so I don’t see myself leaving at the moment.”

Verstappen will be the favourite when the new F1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 2 March.

The three-time champion will be in action later today on day one of testing.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Helmut Marko defends timing of investigation into Christian Horner

Wednesday 21 February 2024 05:59 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has defended the timing of the company’s “inappropriate behaviour” investigation into F1 team principal and chief executive Christian Horner.

Horner, the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid, has been accused of “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” from a female colleague, with the team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH opening an investigation into the 50-year-old’s conduct.

Horner strongly denied the claims when they were first publicised on February 5 and repeated those rebukes at the team’s 2024 F1 car launch last week in Milton Keynes.

With the matter set to drag on into pre-season testing this week - with the first race of the season next Saturday on 2 March - F1 has urged Red Bull to conclude the investigation as soon as possible.

Full story below:

Helmut Marko defends Red Bull over Christian Horner investigation

Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull boss set to appear in Bahrain despite ‘inappropriate behaviour’ probe

Wednesday 21 February 2024 05:45 , Kieran Jackson

Keep up to date with all the latest news from the Christian Horner investigation below:

Christian Horner – latest: Marko speaks out over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ probe

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: How to watch

Wednesday 21 February 2024 02:30 , Kieran Jackson

Where can I watch pre-season testing?

Every minute of running in pre-season testing will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland.

ESPN broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United States.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Max Verstappen re-iterates Red Bull commitment

Wednesday 21 February 2024 00:30 , Kieran Jackson

“My dream is to win races. I have a lot of respect for the brand Ferrari and of course I hope to see a lot of different teams competing for wins,” he said at the RB20 car launch

“But at the moment I’m very happy where I’m at so I don’t see myself leaving at the moment.”

Verstappen will be the favourite when the new F1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 2 March.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: How to watch

Tuesday 20 February 2024 22:17 , Kieran Jackson

Where can I watch pre-season testing?

Every minute of running in pre-season testing will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland.

ESPN broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United States.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Helmut Marko defends timing of investigation into Christian Horner

Tuesday 20 February 2024 21:20 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has defended the timing of the company’s “inappropriate behaviour” investigation into F1 team principal and chief executive Christian Horner.

Horner, the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid, has been accused of “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” from a female colleague, with the team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH opening an investigation into the 50-year-old’s conduct.

Horner strongly denied the claims when they were first publicised on February 5 and repeated those rebukes at the team’s 2024 F1 car launch last week in Milton Keynes.

With the matter set to drag on into pre-season testing this week - with the first race of the season next Saturday on 2 March - F1 has urged Red Bull to conclude the investigation as soon as possible.

Full story below:

Helmut Marko defends Red Bull over Christian Horner investigation

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: How to watch

Tuesday 20 February 2024 18:58 , Kieran Jackson

Where can I watch pre-season testing?

Every minute of running in pre-season testing will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland.

ESPN broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United States.

F1 testing 2024 LIVE: Pre-season starts in Bahrain

Tuesday 20 February 2024 18:54 , Kieran Jackson

The 2024 Formula 1 season starts this week with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.

It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.

But Wednesday sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.

Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator.