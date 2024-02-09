Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull F1 boss faces hearing into allegations of inappropriate behaviour

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner is in the midst of meetings which could decide his future today after a complaint of inappropriate behaviour.

A report emerged in the Dutch media on Monday that a Red Bull employee had made a serious allegation about the team principal of the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.

Additional reports detailed that the complaint came from a female colleague and was with regard to “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” from Horner, who has been the Red Bull team principal since 2005 and will remain in his role during the investigation and strongly denies the accusation.

The allegations are being treated seriously by Red Bull chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff. As opposed to original reports, The Independent understands the meeting with Horner today is not taking place at Red Bull’s HQ in Milton Keynes. It is, instead, taking place at a secret location in London.

Red Bull launch their 2024 car next Thursday (15 February)

11:27 , Kieran Jackson

10:58 , Kieran Jackson

10:39 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner’s influence on Formula One – from the 31-year-old hotshot team principal in 2005 to unmissable mainstay of the paddock nearly 20 years on – is unquestionable. The Red Bull boss was tasked with a monumental mission when he was put in charge of the energy drink giant’s peculiar foray into the pinnacle of world motorsport in the mid-2000s. The castle he has built since has been stratospherically impressive. Case in point was last year’s near-perfect season, winning 21 out of 22 races. It has all been, perhaps, even beyond his own lofty aspirations.

But it could all come crumbling down. As details emerged on Monday, Horner is now subject to an investigation by Red Bull’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, after a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” was made by a female colleague. The Associated Press elaborates slightly further, claiming it is about the 50-year-old’s aggressive management style. Horner strongly denies the allegations and there will be a hearing on Friday.

Red Bull GmbH has handed over the matter to an “external specialist barrister” to conduct the investigation, thus illustrating the seriousness of the matter and how it is being dealt with by Red Bull GmbH chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff. With less than a month until the new F1 season, it represents a vital moment in the team’s 19-year history. And depending on the outcome, the ramifications for not just Red Bull but for the whole sport could be seismic.

10:11 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner - latest: The Red Bull politics behind this week’s news

09:44 , Kieran Jackson

The current state of play – with Red Bull the dominant team, having won three drivers’ championships in a row after the best statistical season in the 74-year history of F1 – makes this latest news even more pertinent. There are stories of unease surfacing at Red Bull, despite their unprecedented success.

Mateschitz’s death in 2022 saw Horner lose his closest supporter within the wider Red Bull machine, in a period where he was under intense pressure as a result of Red Bull breaching the 2021 cost cap. In the 15 months since, rumblings of conflict between Horner and Marko – in charge of the Red Bull junior programme and, often to his detriment, extremely outspoken – have circulated.

They disagreed on picking Nyck de Vries for Red Bull’s junior team last year, with Horner later vindicated when the Dutch driver was dropped after just 10 races.

Marko ran into hot water a few months later when he referred to Sergio Perez’s ethnicity when discussing his inconsistent form.“Let’s remember that he (Perez) is South American and so he is not as focused as Max Verstappen or Sebastian Vettel was,” Marko said, though Mexican driver Perez isn’t actually from South America. He later apologised. Now, there seems to be vague groups of support for both men, who are both tied down to long-term deals.

More significantly, however, there is speculation that Newey can depart the team should Horner leave, and vice-versa. The consequences of both men departing, having been at the helm of the Red Bull juggernaut for 19 years and counting, would be gigantic ahead of a new era of F1 regulations in 2026.

Even if it isn’t written into any contracts, would one stay without the other? They have been something of an inseparable duo.

Christian Horner - latest: Horner’s friendship with Bernie Ecclestone

09:29 , Kieran Jackson

Breaking the monopoly of Ferrari, McLaren and Renault, Red Bull stormed to four straight drivers’ titles from 2010-2013, with Sebastian Vettel in the cockpit.

Horner was quickly making a name for himself with results on the track and influence off the track, gaining the trust and support of F1 supremo Ecclestone.

So much so, in fact, that Horner served as best man at Ecclestone’s wedding to third wife Fabaina in 2012, and then vice-versa when Horner married Halliwell three years later.

Their straight-talking similarities seemed to trump the 43-year age gap.

Christian Horner - latest: What has F1 boss said about 2024 season?

09:14 , Kieran Jackson

Speaking about their season of domination last year and whether they can match it in 2024, Horner said: “I couldn’t have imagined it in a million years.

“I don’t think we’ll ever see a repeat, certainly not in our lifetimes, of what we managed to achieve [last] year with a car that’s managed the kind of dominance of RB19.

“I’m fully expecting with stable regulations, [there’ll be] diminishing returns for us [this year], because I think we got to the top of the curve quicker than others.

“The field is going to converge. For us, it’s difficult to know who that will be. Will it be McLaren? Will it be Ferrari? Will it be Mercedes? It keeps moving around behind us. But that’s what we’re fully expecting going into [this] year.”

“There’s always a reset as you go into the following year. I’m convinced that you’ll see a lot more cars that look like the RB19 philosophy going into next year. If you stand still in this business, you tend to be going backwards. I think we have got up that curve quicker than others, but we’re into a law of diminishing returns.”

09:03 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner - latest: Red Bull Austria’s only statement on the matter on Monday:

08:51 , Kieran Jackson

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

08:46 , Kieran Jackson

08:42 , Kieran Jackson

08:39 , Kieran Jackson

