F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen leads Red Bull front-row lockout, Ferraris claim second row in Bahrain
F1 opens its 2023 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix. This season will feature a record 23 races spanning 20 countries and five continents while four rookies join the fold.
Here’s what you need to know for the year’s first grand prix weekend:
Bahrain Grand Prix broadcast schedule
All times ET
Friday, March 3
6:30-7:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2)
10-11 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2)
Saturday, March 4
6:30-7:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2)
10-11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN 2)
Sunday, March 5
8:30-10 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN+)
10 a.m.-Noon: Bahrain Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN+)
Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Bahrain Grand Prix details
Track: Bahrain International Circuit (Sakhir, Bahrain)
Track length: 3.36 miles
Laps: 57
Lap record: 1:31.447 (Pedro de la Rosa, McLaren, 2005)
Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium), C3 (Soft)
Top drivers and best bets for the Bahrain Grand Prix
Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton is the winningest driver in Bahrain with five victories to his credit, but due to Mercedes’ decline in form over the past two seasons, he’s listed at only 20-to-1 at BetMGM.
Best odds to win
Max Verstappen -135
Fernando Alonso +400
Sergio Perez +600
Charles Leclerc +800
Despite his long odds for the win, Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg likes Hamilton's chances of scoring a podium finish (+175) and for Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell to finish ahead of Fernando Alonso.
Bahrain Grand Prix entries
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Bahrain Grand Prix weather
Precipitation won’t be a problem this weekend in the desert of Bahrain as the forecast calls for increasingly warming high temperatures. It’s a similar forecast to last week’s testing sessions, which should provide a predictive look (spoiler alert: Red Bull is going to be very, very good). Pit strategy could prove to be a difference-maker as tires will degrade quickly on Bahrain's punishing tarmac.