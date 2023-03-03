F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen leads Red Bull front-row lockout, Ferraris claim second row in Bahrain

Yahoo Sports Staff
·3 min read

F1 opens its 2023 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix. This season will feature a record 23 races spanning 20 countries and five continents while four rookies join the fold.

Here’s what you need to know for the year’s first grand prix weekend:

Bahrain Grand Prix broadcast schedule

All times ET

Friday, March 3
6:30-7:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2)
10-11 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2)

Saturday, March 4
6:30-7:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2)
10-11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN 2)

Sunday, March 5
8:30-10 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN+)
10 a.m.-Noon: Bahrain Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN+)

Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  3. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  4. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  5. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  6. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  7. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  8. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  9. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  10. Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  11. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

  12. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  13. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  14. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  15. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  16. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

  17. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  18. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  19. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  20. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Bahrain Grand Prix details

Track: Bahrain International Circuit (Sakhir, Bahrain)
Track length: 3.36 miles
Laps: 57
Lap record: 1:31.447 (Pedro de la Rosa, McLaren, 2005)
Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium), C3 (Soft)

Top drivers and best bets for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton is the winningest driver in Bahrain with five victories to his credit, but due to Mercedes’ decline in form over the past two seasons, he’s listed at only 20-to-1 at BetMGM.

Best odds to win

  • Max Verstappen -135

  • Fernando Alonso +400

  • Sergio Perez +600

  • Charles Leclerc +800

Despite his long odds for the win, Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg likes Hamilton's chances of scoring a podium finish (+175) and for Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell to finish ahead of Fernando Alonso.

Formula One F1 - Pre-Season Testing - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - February 23, 2023 Red Bull&#39;s Max Verstappen during testing REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Max Versappen is the favorite to Sunday's race and the 2023 drivers' championship. (Photo by Hamad I Mohammed/REUTERS)

Bahrain Grand Prix entries

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Bahrain Grand Prix weather

Precipitation won’t be a problem this weekend in the desert of Bahrain as the forecast calls for increasingly warming high temperatures. It’s a similar forecast to last week’s testing sessions, which should provide a predictive look (spoiler alert: Red Bull is going to be very, very good). Pit strategy could prove to be a difference-maker as tires will degrade quickly on Bahrain's punishing tarmac.

Recommended Stories