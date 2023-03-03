F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen leads Red Bull front-row lockout, Ferraris claim second row in Bahrain

F1 opens its 2023 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix. This season will feature a record 23 races spanning 20 countries and five continents while four rookies join the fold.

Here’s what you need to know for the year’s first grand prix weekend:

Bahrain Grand Prix broadcast schedule

All times ET

Friday, March 3

6:30-7:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2)

10-11 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2)

Saturday, March 4

6:30-7:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2)

10-11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN 2)

Sunday, March 5

8:30-10 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN+)

10 a.m.-Noon: Bahrain Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN+)

Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes George Russell (63), Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Bahrain Grand Prix details

Track: Bahrain International Circuit (Sakhir, Bahrain)

Track length: 3.36 miles

Laps: 57

Lap record: 1:31.447 (Pedro de la Rosa, McLaren, 2005)

Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium), C3 (Soft)

Top drivers and best bets for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton is the winningest driver in Bahrain with five victories to his credit, but due to Mercedes’ decline in form over the past two seasons, he’s listed at only 20-to-1 at BetMGM.

Best odds to win

Max Verstappen -135

Fernando Alonso +400

Sergio Perez +600

Charles Leclerc +800

Despite his long odds for the win, Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg likes Hamilton's chances of scoring a podium finish (+175) and for Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell to finish ahead of Fernando Alonso.

Max Versappen is the favorite to Sunday's race and the 2023 drivers' championship. (Photo by Hamad I Mohammed/REUTERS)

Bahrain Grand Prix entries

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Bahrain Grand Prix weather

Precipitation won’t be a problem this weekend in the desert of Bahrain as the forecast calls for increasingly warming high temperatures. It’s a similar forecast to last week’s testing sessions, which should provide a predictive look (spoiler alert: Red Bull is going to be very, very good). Pit strategy could prove to be a difference-maker as tires will degrade quickly on Bahrain's punishing tarmac.