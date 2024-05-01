F1 2024 season: Full race calendar, schedule, driver line-ups and sprints latest

Red Bull have finished 1-2 in three of the first four rounds of the 2024 season - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Red Bull’s Verstappen secured another commanding win in the Chinese Grand Prix to cement his status as the best driver in Formula One.

Verstappen claimed his fourth victory in five races this season to extend his world championship lead. McLaren’s Lando Norris benefitted from two safety car interruptions as he prevented Sergio Perez from completing a Red Bull one-two.

Mercedes, the team which once dominated the sport, endured another underwhelming weekend, with George Russell sixth and Lewis Hamilton bemoaning that his car was “broken” and “slow”, as he drove back from 18th to ninth.

When is the next race of the 2024 season?

The fifth race of the 2024 F1 season is the Miami Grand Prix, which takes place at the Miami International Autodrome from Friday May 3 until Sunday May 5.

The Miami Grand Prix will also feature the second sprint race of the year, after Verstappen won the first in Shanghai last month.

What are the current standings?

Drivers’ championship

Constructors’ championship

How many F1 races will there be in 2024?

There will be 24 races on the calendar this year, culminating with the season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Will there be sprint races in 2024?

The last and most recent F1 sprint race was in Brazil this year - Getty Images/Clive Mason

Six sprint races will be staged in 2024, the same number as in 2023. The venues, however, have shifted from last year with China and Miami the additions, replacing Azerbaijan and Belgium. Austria, the Circuit of the Americas, Brazil and Qatar remain in place.

In short, the 2024 sprint race weekends are as follows.

Chinese Grand Prix, April 19-21

Miami Grand Prix, May 3-5

Austrian Grand Prix, June 28-30

United States Grand Prix, October 18-20

Sao Paulo Grand Prix, November 1-3

Qatar Grand Prix, November 29-December 31

The format, however, has been tweaked. For 2024, sprint qualifying takes places on Friday (rather than Saturday). The sprint race itself will be on Saturday, before qualifying for the Grand Prix, which still takes place on the Sunday.

The top eight drivers in the sprint races will score points from eight to the winner and one for the eighth-placed driver. Again, the sprint races will be approximately 100km – or roughly a third of a grand prix distance.

When is the summer break?

With a record-breaking 24-race season, the built-in breaks throughout the season are critical for personnel who work in F1 to recover. The summer break lasts from Monday July 29 after the Belgian Grand Prix until Friday 23 August, when practice for the Dutch Grand Prix begins. During this time all teams have to enact a “summer shutdown” of 14 consecutive days when they cannot work on design or production of the car, in short.

With such a long calendar there is also, mercifully, a slot of three weekends without a race between the Singapore Grand Prix on September 22 until the United States Grand Prix, which begins on October 18. That unofficial “autumn break” is the same length as the summer break and is perhaps understandable considering the season then ends with a run of one triple header (United States, Mexico, Brazil) followed by two weeks off and then another triple header (Las Vegas, Qatar, Abu Dhabi).

What are the driver line-ups?

George Russell (left) and Lewis Hamilton (right) will line up for Mercedes in 2024 - Getty Images/Song Haiyuan

The “same” 10 teams will be involved in the 2024 season although some have changed names for the new season. Alfa Romeo pulled out of their partnership (which began in 2019) with Sauber at the end of 2023, before the Swiss outfit becomes Audi in 2026. It is reported that no Audi branding will be seen on the car in 2024, with the team officially named Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for 2024. I think we will just call them Sauber.

Meanwhile, AlphaTauri’s rebranding for 2024 has also been confirmed, their new name being Visa Cash App RB (yes, really). I think we will call them RB.

In any case, there is very little change to the driver line-ups next year with no changes from how the season finished in Abu Dhabi.

Red Bull (Honda RBPT)

Max Verstappen (No 1) and Sergio Pérez (No 11)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44) and George Russell (63)

Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55) and Charles Leclerc (16)

*Oliver Bearman (38)

Alpine (Renault)

Esteban Ocon (31) and Pierre Gasly (10)

McLaren (Mercedes)

Lando Norris (4) and Oscar Piastri (81)

Sauber (Ferrari)

Valtteri Bottas (77) and Guanyu Zhou (24)

Aston Martin (Mercedes)

Lance Stroll (18) and Fernando Alonso (14)

Haas (Ferrari)

Kevin Magnussen (20) and Nico Hulkenberg (27)

Visa Cash App RB (Honda RBPT)

Yuki Tsunoda (22) and Daniel Ricciardo (3)

Williams (Mercedes)

Alexander Albon (23) and Logan Sargeant (2)

*replaced Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia because of illness

What is the full 2024 calendar?

March

2: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

2024 winner: Max Verstappen

9: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

2024 winner: Max Verstappen

24: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

2024 winner: Carlos Sainz

April

7: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

2024 winner: Max Verstappen

21: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

2024 winner: Max Verstappen

May

5: Miami Grand Prix, Miami

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Perez 3rd Alonso

19: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

2023 result: N/A

26: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Alonso 3rd Ocon

June

9: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Alonso 3rd Hamilton

23: Spanish Grand Prix, Montmelo

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Hamilton 3rd Russell

30: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Leclerc 3rd Perez

July

7: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Norris 3rd Hamilton

21: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Norris 3rd Perez

28: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Perez 3rd Leclerc

August

25: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Alonso 3rd Gasly

September

1: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Perez 3rd Sainz

15: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

2023 result: 1st Perez 2nd Verstappen 3rd Leclerc

22: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

2023 result: 1st Sainz 2nd Norris 3rd Hamilton

October

20: United States Grand Prix, Austin

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Hamilton 3rd Hamilton

27: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Hamilton 3rd Leclerc

November

3: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Norris 3rd Alonso

23: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Leclerc 3rd Perez

December

1: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

2023 result: 1st Verstappen 2nd Piastri 3rd Norris

8: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

2023 result: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, George Russell

How to watch the season

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports F1 have near exclusive coverage rights for the season. They will be showing all practice sessions, qualifying sessions, sprint qualifying and races throughout the season.

Channel 4 will have their extended qualifying and race highlights again, with the British Grand Prix in July broadcast live.

If you are outside of the UK you may also be able to subscribe to F1’s own F1TV for a monthly fee throughout the season.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.