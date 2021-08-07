Ezekiel Elliott being sued for over $1 million after alleged dog attack

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly being sued over another alleged dog attack, according to TMZ.

Elliott's neighbor, Jennifer Gampper, is reportedly seeking over $1 million in damages after she was allegedly attacked by one of Elliott's dogs in May.

The incident occurred May 21, right around the time Elliott was issued citations after his dogs got loose. One of Elliott's dogs is alleged to have bitten two people while it was loose. Those two people reportedly required hospitalization for non-life threatening injuries.

The lawsuit alleges Elliott's dogs got loose while a landscaping company — which Gampper is also suing — was doing work on Elliott's house. All three of Elliott's dogs reportedly escaped, and one — a Rottweiler — allegedly bit Gampper, causing "severe and permanent injuries," according to TMZ.

Ezekiel Elliott sued in 2020 over alleged dog attack

It's not the first time Elliott's dogs have been accused of biting another person. Elliott was also sued in 2020 after a pool cleaner claimed she was attacked by Elliott's dogs.

The woman claimed Elliott's Rottweiler bit her first, but that his two bulldogs bit at her legs during the alleged attack. The women was hospitalized and reportedly had surgery following the attack.

The woman also claimed it wasn't the first time someone from the pool company was attacked by Elliott's dogs.

Ezekiel Elliott is being sued after his dog allegedly attack a neighbor. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

