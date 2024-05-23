Expert season review: 'Things are pretty optimistic'

[BBC]

Has it been a season of progress, stagnation or indifference?

When Roy Hodgson was in charge it looked like it was going to be just another season in the Premier League, and there was the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle at one point. However, after the appointment of Oliver Glasner and a top half finish, it can definitely be said the season has been one of progress.

Biggest success for club this season?

The way the Eagles finished the season, it would have to be said that hiring Oliver Glasner is the biggest success. The way players such as Jean-Philippe Mateta have been improved means things are pretty optimistic heading into next season. The mentality of the team has changed and the players go into each match believing they can win, even against the big six.

There are two results that show the progress and are examples of the success - the 0-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield and the 4-0 win against Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

Biggest let down or frustration?

The worst moment for supporters and probably the club this season was the 4-1 defeat to rivals Brighton when the home fans were singing for then manager Hodgson to stay. The form was poor at that point of the season and there didn’t seem to be an immediate way to turn things around.

Key item on the summer agenda?

The biggest thing for Palace to focus on is whether they can keep their key players in Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. The pair ended the season in excellent form and played a huge part in Palace ending the season with six wins in their last seven games. It will take a minimum of £60m for the club to entertain offers and Oliver Glasner has said he wants to show that Palace is a club that can match their ambition.