Expected role for rookie OL Isaiah Adams for the Cardinals in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals ended up with four selections in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. They used the second of those picks, No. 71 overall, to take offensive lineman Isaiah Adams out of Illinois.

He played guard in 2022 and right tackle in 2023, although he is not a natural tackle. He played there because the team needed him to.

What sort of role can we expect of Adams in his rookie season?

Adams has a great opportunity. He plays a position that is more or less up for grabs at left guard.

Four different players started there last season — Elijah Wilkinson, Trystan Colon, Carter O’Donnell and Dennis Daley.

All return this season. Wilkinson’s entire salary is guaranteed. Colon’s is partially guaranteed.

Adams has a real shot at starting.

But that is the thing about the offensive line. If you don’t start, it’s hard to have a role, other than in the kicking game.

So Adams will perhaps start but otherwise is probably likely to be a backup guard.

