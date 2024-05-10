Expected role for rookie CB Max Melton in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals used their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to select cornerback Max Melton out of Rutgers. They traded back from the 35th overall pick to No. 43 overall to land him.

Melton has size and athleticism. He also has some really good tape.

So what role can he be expected to play?

The Cardinals already have two presumed starting cornerbacks on the roster. One is Garrett Williams, drafted in the third round last year, who jumped into the nickel role immediately when he returned from his ACL tear midseason.

The other is veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting, signed to a three-year free agent deal in the offseason.

That leaves one starting role left.

Melton enters his rookie season expected to fill either the CB2 or CB3 role.

It depends on what the Cardinals envision for him and Williams.

If they continue to use Williams in a nickel/slot-only role, it opens the door for Melton to start on the boundary in base defenses opposite Murphy-Bunting.

Williams could also be used in an inside-outside role, where he is one of the top two corners in base sets and then slides inside when the third corner, presumedly Melton, plays outside.

Third-round pick Elijah Jones might have something to say about the starting role, but Melton’s second-round status makes him the favorite to either start or play as the third corner in the rotation.

Melton has the same inside-outside flexibility that Williams has, so defensive coordinator Nick Rallis should have fun finding ways to use them both with Murphy-Bunting.

And if for some reason, Jones makes it hard for Melton to play defense, he should be a key special teams player. He blocked four punts in college and was a starting gunner for his team.

That is how another another former second-round pick (safety Budda Baker) started when there wasn’t a spot in the starting lineup at the start of his rookie season. He was a Pro Bowl special teams player his rookie season, so that is also a potential “low-end” expectation for Melton.

