Expected role for rookie CB Jaden Davis for Cardinals in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals’ final draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft was cornerback Jaden Davis, an undersized versatile cornerback out of Miami.

He is 5-9 and 187 pounds. After four seasons at Oklahoma, he transferred to Miami and played one season there. He wanted to show his versatility as as defensive back and did, playing outside, inside and even a full game at safety.

So what can he expected from him in his rookie season?

He will be lucky to make the team.

The Cardinals have cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Garrett Williams slated to start. They drafted Max Melton and Elijah Jones before Davis. Kei’Trel Clark and Starling Thomas are still on the roster after starting games as rookies.

Davis will have to really prove himself to make the final roster. If the Cardinals keep four cornerbacks, he is out. If they keep five, he will be competing with Clark and Thomas, and even Bobby Price, who became a core special teamer.

The most likely outcome is he spends time on the practice squad in 2024. There’s nothing wrong with that. It means that the cornerback room is a little deeper than it was last season.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire