Expansion plan approved for UNC Charlotte’s football stadium

A renovation will soon be underway at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium.

A new plan has been approved to increase the football stadium’s capacity.

NEW: The UNC Board of Governors approved $60 million for the Phase 1 expansion of Jerry Richardson Stadium.



With this phase, the stadium's capacity will increase to 18,170. Plans are in motion for further expansion to a capacity of 21,000 - as additional money is secured. pic.twitter.com/JSPBNSoUEZ — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) April 18, 2024

ALSO READ: UNC Charlotte soccer coach named Charlotte FC honorary captain

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors approved $60 million for Phase 1 of the expansion, which will raise the stadium’s capacity to 18,170 seats. They will also build a state-of-the-art tower.

The additional seating will include seven luxury suites, loge boxes, ledge seats and club seating. The club level will also have a team dining area, meeting facility, and conference space, which can be used in the offseason as well.

As additional money is secured, officials expect the stadium to seat 21,000 people.

UNC Charlotte officials hope to host competitions at the newly-renovated stadium that would bring more visitors and create positive economic impacts.

(WATCH BELOW: Behind the scenes: The technology that keeps UNC Charlotte’s campus safe)