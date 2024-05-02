Exeter forward Aitchison signs new two-year deal

Jack Aitchison has scored four goals in 41 games since signing for Exeter last summer [Rex Features]

Exeter City forward Jack Aitchison has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

The 24-year-old has scored four goals in 41 appearances since joining the club from Motherwell last summer.

His current deal had another year to run but he will now stay with the Grecians until 2026.

Exeter finished the season 13th in the League One table.

"When I joined I didn't really know what I was coming into, such a long way from home, but after the first couple of days it felt quite homely and I have enjoyed it so far," Aitchison told Exeter's website.

"I've been playing good I think, on and off the ball, but obviously hitting those numbers and targets the gaffer and I have set myself, I'm a little disappointed not to have hit them, but to have played nearly every game has been brilliant."

Aitchison began his career at Celtic in his native Scotland and spent time on loan at Dumbarton, Alloa Athletic and Forest Green Rovers before moving permanently to Barnsley in 2020.

A loan at Stevenage was followed by a further temporary spell at Forest Green, before he moved back north of the border to Motherwell on a six-month deal in January 2023.

He joined Exeter as a free agent that summer.