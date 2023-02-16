Ex-Spurs, Bucks guard Bryn Forbes arrested after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Bryn Forbes is currently a free agent after the Minnesota Timberwolves waived him earlier this season. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Former San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes was arrested Wednesday morning in Texas after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Forbes was arrested around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, per the report. Forbes and his girlfriend were out earlier in the night, but an altercation apparently turned violent when they returned to the resort. Forbes is alleged to have struck his girlfriend multiple times, which led to her needing medical attention. Further specifics about the altercation are not yet known.

Forbes, 29, is currently a free agent. He most recently played for the Minnesota Timberwolves but appeared in just 25 games this season before he was released.

The former Michigan State star signed with the Spurs in 2016 and spent his first four seasons in the NBA with San Antonio. He started consistently during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons and posted a career-high 11.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in the 2018-19 campaign. Forbes then played for the Milwaukee Bucks during their title run in 2021. He returned to San Antonio briefly the following season but was traded to the Denver Nuggets midway through the year.

In total, Forbes has averaged 8.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 431 games in his career.