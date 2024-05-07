Ex-SMU WR Rashee Rice under investigation by Dallas police in alleged assault at nightclub

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is under investigation by Dallas police related to an alleged assault at a nightclub at 609 N. Harwood St., according to WFAA-TV.

Reportedly Rice hit a photographer at the club Lit Kitchen on Monday.

This is the latest legal trouble for Rice, who turned himself in to authorities on April 11 for his involvement in a hit-and-run crash that injured at least four people, according to police records.

Rice faces eight charges in the accident including six counts of collision involving injury and one count each of aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily injury.

The March 30 crash also involved 21-year-old Theodore Knox, a cornerback for SMU who was suspended after the incident.

The pair were both reportedly speeding on the North Central Expressway when they lost control of their vehicles, causing a chain-reaction that led to four cars crashing. According to Dallas police, Rice and Knox both sped away after the crash without offering help to people in the other vehicles.

WFAA obtained dashcam video showing the events of the crash.

Rice went to Richland High School before playing collegiality at SMU. He was drafted in the second round, with the 55th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, by the Chiefs.