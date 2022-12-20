Ex-Patriots LB, NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest charged with alleged assault at Hollywood nightclub

Sep 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots former player and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest on the field prior to a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told local media that McGinest turned himself in early Monday morning for an alleged incident that took place at a West Hollywood nightclub earlier in December. He provided a statement, was charged and then released on $30,000 bond, per the reports. Authorities didn't release further details of the alleged assault.

McGinest, 51, played 15 NFL seasons, 12 of them with the Patriots from 1994-2005. He made two Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls with New England before finishing his career with the Cleveland Browns.

Since retiring from football, McGinest has worked as an analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports and currently works for NFL Network. NFLN has not publicly addressed his arrest as of Monday evening.

Prior to joining the NFL, McGinest played football at USC. in 1991, he and teammates Michael Jones and Jason Oliver were charged with sexually assaulting a female graduate student in a dormitory. A jury found all three not guilty on the misdemeanor charges after a five-week trial. Jurors didn't believe the accuser's account and there was no corroboration from other witnesses, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Patriots selected McGinest with the No. 4 pick in the 1994 NFL draft.

McGinest is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21.