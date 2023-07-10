Ex-Patriot supports Mac Jones, while throwing shade at Bill Belichick

Former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel has never minced words when it comes to criticizing Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and he was at it again with a recent tweet regarding quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones is entering a pivotal third season, as New England looks to make it out of the cellar of the AFC East. The quarterback struggled last year, throwing for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Despite those struggles, Jones still has a lot of believers in his corner, including college commentator Kirk Herbstreit, who has been highly confident in Jones’ ability to have a bounce-back season. It would seem as if Samuel is also confident in Jones’ chances to improve with one caveat.

“Let’s go Mac! He can actually do good if Bill stop doing stupid shit thinking he got Tom,” Samuel posted on Twitter.

Let’s go Mac! He can actually do good if Bill stop doing stupid shit thinking he got Tom https://t.co/lSs3djPd0N — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 6, 2023

Samuel was a major part of the New England defense in the early-to-mid 2000s. He won two Super Bowls with the organization and was a four-time Pro Bowler in his career.

It appears he is rooting for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

This will be a crucial year for Jones and the team alike when trying to get back into the playoff hunt after missing last season.

