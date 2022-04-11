Ex-Oregon football player seeks nearly $126 million in damages over controversial workouts

Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Doug Brenner alleges in a lawsuit filed against the NCAA that he sustained lifelong injuries during several controversial workouts in 2017.

The NCAA, school, former Ducks coach Willie Taggart and former strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde are all named as defendants in the lawsuit. The trial begins Tuesday.

The amended lawsuit, filed on March 24 in Oregon state circuit court and obtained by USA TODAY Sports on Monday, seeks $100 million in punitive damages from the NCAA and $25.5 million in total damages from all defendants.

"For decades, the NCAA has refused to outlaw these remarkably dangerous workout drills – drills designed for punishment rather than conditioning," Greg Kafoury, one of Brenner's lawyers, told USA TODAY Sports. "They have refused to do so out of concern for their own organization's interests, rather than the safety of young athletes. We seek a punitive damage award large enough to force them to change their mind."

Offensive lineman Doug Brenner (57) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Johnny Mundt (83) in 2015.

RELATED: NCAA schools leaving gap in health rules

MORE: See how much college football strength coaches earn

NCAA president Mark Emmert and chief medical officer Brian Hailine provided depositions during the discovery phase of the case, according to court documents. ESPN obtained a transcript of Emmert's deposition.

"I've never talked to a president that they think that the responsibility is of a sport association to tell them how their medical professionals and training professionals should behave on campus," Emmert said. "Rather the association's role is to provide them with guidance and advice and understanding of where the best science is and medical advice is, but not to police their local behavior. That's not been a role that the association in 115 years has ever deemed was the appropriate thing for an athletic association to do."

The NCAA declined to comment when contacted by USA TODAY Sports.

Story continues

Brenner, an offensive lineman, had played in all 12 games during the 2016 season, after which the Ducks hired Taggart to replace Mark Helfrich. Taggart told players he and the staff, per the lawsuit, would "focus on discipline in strength and conditioning and that they were 'going to find the snakes in the grass and cut their heads off.' "

The lawsuit alleges that Oderinde and the strength and conditioning staff instructed a group of about 40 players to complete 10 perfect push-ups in unison, which devolved into "(performing) hundreds of push-ups and up-downs without rest, and while being prohibited, at least on the first day, from drinking water during the workouts."

Former Oregon football player Doug Brenner is suing the school over alleged negligence during a series of workouts.

According to the motion for damages, Brenner and two other players were hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis, which occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood. The condition can be fatal or cause severe harm; Brenner claimed he suffered permanent kidney damage and that his life expectancy has been shortened by 10 years.

The school suspended Oderinde without pay for a month following the hospitalizations.

Brenner appeared in seven games for the Ducks under Taggart before injuries ended his season. Taggart left Oregon after 2017 to become the head coach at Florida State.

"I care about every one of the players I've coached like they are my own sons, and I want each of them to be successful on and off the field," Taggart, currently the coach at Florida Atlantic University, said in a statement to ESPN. "I would never want any of them to suffer any injury. I disagree with the things Doug Brenner has said in his complaint and am sorry we're involved in this lawsuit. But I still wish him the best."

The University of Oregon said "the health and safety of our students is our highest priority."

"There was a quick response to Doug Brenner's injury, and he was provided the best care possible," the school told ESPN. "We are grateful that he made a full recovery and was able to play during the 2017 season and also graduate from the University of Oregon. We disagree with the claims made by Mr. Brenner's attorneys in their lawsuit and will address those in court."

Contributing: Lorenzo Reyes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-Oregon football player seeks nearly $126M in damages over workouts