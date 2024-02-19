Ex-Nebraska basketball player sues university after sex scandal

A former women’s basketball player at Nebraska has sued the university and her former coaches after she said she was groomed to have a sexual relationship with one of them and then was kicked off the team after their relationship was discovered in a team ruse.

The former player, Ashley Scoggin, said former Nebraska assistant coach Chuck Love groomed her for sex by asking her out for drinks, sending her messages on SnapChat and meeting her in the parking lot of Costco, where he kissed her and asked her, “Have you ever done anything with a coach before?”

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for allegedly violating her civil rights. It says head coach Amy Williams punished her for Love’s abuse of power after teammates created a scheme to confirm and record Scoggin’s presence in Love’s hotel room the night before they played at Penn State on Feb. 17, 2022. Nebraska suspended Love after that but didn’t say why. He later resigned. Scoggin, 25, transferred to UNLV for her senior season.

Nebraska's Ashley Scoggin plays against Michigan Jan. 4, 2022. The former Nebraska women's basketball player alleges coach Amy Williams and athletic director Trev Alberts did not take appropriate action when her sexual relationship with an assistant coach became widely known. Scoggin filed a civil lawsuit on Feb. 18, 2024.

The lawsuit names Williams and Love as defendants, along with athletic director Trev Alberts and the university’s board of regents. It says they mishandled the situation, including after the ruse at Penn State.

“This ruse included a practice player falsely representing himself as Love to a (hotel) desk clerk in order to obtain Love’s room key,” said the lawsuit, which was filed in federal district court in Nebraska. “It ended in two team members confronting Ashley in Love’s room. They reported their findings and showed their video recording to Williams.”

Her lawsuit also said Love began to pressure her to participate in a sexual threesome with him and an undisclosed other man but after she refused, she felt like she was given less playing time.

After the incident at Penn State, head coach Williams cast Scoggin "in the role of a seducer and a liar,” the suit states. “She allowed the players to berate and accuse Ashley for hours. She did not redirect or counsel the players that what they had seen may be the result of an abuse of power by her Associate Head Coach.”

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Amy Williams against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Feb. 11.

After being kicked off the team, Scoggin said she lost her housing because she shared an apartment with a roommate. The suit states she also lost access to physical therapy that she had been receiving as a member of the basketball team. Then when she began work on transferring to another program, she discovered that access to her game film had been disabled.

“This instance of reckless and callous indifference to Ashley’s safety and constitutional rights should be punished through the imposition of punitive damages so as to make an example of conduct that will not be tolerated,” the lawsuit states.

Nebraska associate head coach Chuck Love speaks to players from the sideline as they play against Michigan Jan. 4, 2022. A former Nebraska women's basketball player alleges coach Amy Williams and athletic director Trev Alberts did not take appropriate action when her sexual relationship with an assistant coach became widely known. Ashley Scoggin filed a civil lawsuit describing how Love allegedly took a special interest in her and how the relationship turned sexual and caused Scoggin to fear retaliation if she refused to engage in it.

Nebraska didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

