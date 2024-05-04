Ex-Lakers guard and Carson native Darius Morris dead at 33

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Darius Morris has died, according to TMZ Sports.

There has been no additional information released at this time.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris,” the Lakers said in a post to X, formerly Twitter. As a Laker, he averaged 3.7 points per game and his best scoring season was the 2012-2013 season, averaging 4.0 ppg.

Born in Carson, Morris attended the Windward School in Mar Vista, averaging over 18 points a game and graduated in 2009 as the captain of the basketball team.

He transferred to the University of Michigan, where he made a significant impact.

Morris declared for the NBA Draft after his sophomore season, during which he averaged 15 points and 6.7 assists per game and set the Michigan single-season assists record.

He was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft, with the 41st overall pick, playing with the late Kobe Bryant.

In Game 3 of the first round of the 2013 playoffs, Morris had a career playoff-high scoring 24 points and was the game’s third leading scorer. It was his best performance in a Lakers uniform.

Morris played for several other NBA teams including the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets. He spent time playing overseas.

He was 33.

