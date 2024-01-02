Advertisement

Ex-Falcons WR Roddy White tells Bears to send Justin Fields to Atlanta

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons were annihilated by the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 17. Sunday’s 37-17 loss stung even more than usual because Bears quarterback Justin Fields did most of the damage.

Back in 2021, the Falcons had a chance to draft Fields, a Georgia native, with the No. 4 overall pick but opted for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts instead. While Pitts has an elite skill set, Atlanta still doesn’t have a quarterback who’s capable of getting him the ball.

Now that the Bears have officially landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, many assume they will take a QB. If that is the case, Fields would almost certainly be traded in the offseason. Former Falcons receiver Roddy White would like to see Fields land in Atlanta.

Fields has passed for 2,414 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for another 630 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games this season for the Bears.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire