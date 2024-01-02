Ex-Falcons WR Roddy White tells Bears to send Justin Fields to Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons were annihilated by the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 17. Sunday’s 37-17 loss stung even more than usual because Bears quarterback Justin Fields did most of the damage.

Back in 2021, the Falcons had a chance to draft Fields, a Georgia native, with the No. 4 overall pick but opted for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts instead. While Pitts has an elite skill set, Atlanta still doesn’t have a quarterback who’s capable of getting him the ball.

Now that the Bears have officially landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, many assume they will take a QB. If that is the case, Fields would almost certainly be traded in the offseason. Former Falcons receiver Roddy White would like to see Fields land in Atlanta.

Hey Bear go ahead and draft Caleb please we will take Justin off y’all hands no problem. If y’all feel like he fighting for his job than go ahead and pick a new qb and let my birds get him so he can back home and feel comfortable balling. — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) December 31, 2023

Fields has passed for 2,414 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for another 630 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games this season for the Bears.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire