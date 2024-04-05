Ex-Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt signing with Steelers

Another former Falcon is linking up with Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh. This time, it’s tight end MyCole Pruitt who’s expected to sign with the Steelers, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday evening.

Pruitt, 32, spent the last two seasons in Atlanta, grabbing 25 catches for 260 receiving yards and five touchdowns. The veteran tight end will join former Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson and wide receiver Van Jefferson in Pittsburgh.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt has agreed to terms with the #Steelers, per source. Reunited with Arthur Smith from their Tennessee and Atlanta days. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 5, 2024

The Falcons signed two players over the last few days. Veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman came out of retirement to sign with the team on Wednesday. Atlanta then added former Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton on Thursday.

