Ex-Falcons QB Matt Ryan joins ‘THE NFL TODAY’ show on CBS Sports

Former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan officially retired from the league last week, signing a one-day contract in Atlanta to retire as a Falcon. While some fans had hoped to see Ryan begin a coaching career, the former league MVP seems to be happy working on television.

On Monday, CBS Sports announced that Ryan will be joining ‘THE NFL TODAY’ program this season where he will work alongside James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and JJ Watt.

“I grew up watching THE NFL TODAY so I’m honored to join this iconic show and hope to continue the high standard set by Phil, Boomer and others before me,” stated Ryan. “I am thankful for this exciting new opportunity and can’t wait to get started with my new teammates.”

Matt Ryan Joins THE NFL TODAY Former NFL MVP Will Team with James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and JJ Watt Release: https://t.co/WDmLmWO9nd pic.twitter.com/eOm7SHCyYn — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) April 29, 2024

Ryan, who spent 14 years in Atlanta (2008-2021), joined the CBS Sports broadcast booth last season and even called a few Falcons games. The former No. 3 overall pick set franchise records in passing yards (67,735), and touchdown passes (367).

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire