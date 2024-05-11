Ex-Falcons LB Bud Dupree signing with Los Angeles Chargers

It appears the Atlanta Falcons won’t be re-signing Bud Dupree after all. The veteran linebacker is signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Saturday evening.

Dupree tied for the team lead in sacks (6.5) with defensive lineman Calais Campbell last season. The 31-year-old Georgia native visited with the Chargers earlier this week but left without a contract.

Despite reports that the Falcons and Steelers — two of Dupree’s former teams — were still in discussions with the free-agent edge rusher, he now lands in Los Angeles with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Veteran pass rusher Bud Dupree is signing a two-year deal with the #Chargers, per @AthletesFirst — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 11, 2024

Campbell is still on the free-agent market but the Falcons appear to be moving forward without the veteran lineman. During last month’s draft, Atlanta added three interior defensive linemen and an edge rusher.

Rookies Bralen Trice and Ruke Orhorhoro will be called upon to help replace Dupree and Campbell in Atlanta this season.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire