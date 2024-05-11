Ex-Dubs coach Jackson reveals free-agency contract he would give Klay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

With Klay Thompson set to hit NBA free agency next month, it remains to be seen whether the Warriors veteran will re-sign with Golden State or take his talents to another team.

Uncertainties abound with the Orlando Magic reportedly eyeing Thompson, but the coach who drafted him recently shared what type of contract Dub Nation can expect the Splash Brother to sign.

"I’m giving him $20-$25 [million per season],” former Warriors coach Mark Jackson said recently on the "Gil's Arena" podcast. “When you look around the league with guys making that kind of money, I still think he has plenty in the tank. Guys that can shoot the basketball the way he shoots the basketball have much more longevity. …

"He will still be relevant on the court because of his presence and ability to knock that shot down. I think he has a lot left in the tank.”

The Warriors certainly have made it clear they want to bring Thompson back, and likely envision the four-time NBA champion serving as a sixth man moving forward. While Thompson also has voiced his desire to return to Golden State, his role and compensation are sure to be a big factor.

Thompson made $43.2 million during the 2023-24 NBA season after signing a five-year, $190 million contract in 2019. He ended the season with consistent numbers despite some ups and downs, averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 43.2-percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range across 77 games, joining teammate Steph Curry as the only players to make more than 250 3-pointers in each of the last two seasons.

Re-signing with the Warriors, however, essentially would guarantee Thompson takes a massive pay cut, like the one Jackson mentioned. But with his shooting prowess still very much intact, a team willing to pay Thompson a max-level contract or close to it could swoop in this summer -- though it's not something the former coach would do.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast