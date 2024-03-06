Ex-Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery adamant they build around Justin Fields, ‘baller' DJ Moore originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Alshon Jeffery sees Caleb Williams' appeal. He understands the talent and potential the USC star and presumptive No. 1 overall pick has for general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears.

But he sees the same potential in Justin Fields and believes the Bears' decision at quarterback should be not to bail on the 25-year-old quarterback this offseason. To Jeffery, while the decision is tough, it's time to give Fields what he needs to be great.

"I feel like in three years to me, I think I will keep him though because he’s shown the capability," Jeffery said of Fields on the latest episode of the Under Center Podcast. "Like, you just gotta put the right pieces. And I feel like just put him in the best situation because he was showing that he can make throws. Obviously, he can use his legs. So I think if I’m the Bears, I will keep him and I will build around him and just try to trade that first pick back and just get some more draft picks, why not?"

Part of Jeffery's belief in Fields comes from the quarterback's quick connection with star receiver DJ Moore. In his first year in Chicago, Moore recorded career highs in yards (1,364) and touchdowns (eight) despite Fields missing four games.

That's a connection the Bears need to make the foundation of their rebuild and build on.

"I'm a huge fan. He’s a baller, man," Jeffery said of Moore. "He’s definitely a baller, and like I say, you keep Justin because he and Justin got great chemistry, you know. Sky’s the limit. I just feel that you are few players away, just give it some time with everything. You got to be patient."

While Jeffery is in the "Keep Fields" camp, everything currently points to the Bears moving on from the 25-year-old quarterback to draft Williams at No. 1.

The Bears sat down with Williams at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and will bring him in for a 30 visit after his USC Pro Day. The Bears still need to get Williams' medical information, but all signs point to a quarterback change in Chicago.

Jeffery has watched Williams dazzle in college and sees the appeal of resetting the quarterback clock with Williams.

"They say generational talent," Jeffery said of Williams. "So I mean, I watch his tape, I can't deny that. Like, he's throwing, he's making some crazy throws, but like he said, tape doesn't lie."

The Atlanta Falcons have checked in with the Bears about Fields' availability, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are also believed to be interested. However, both potential suitors have other quarterback options to consider, making the Fields trade market soft as free agency approaches.

The Bears' plan at quarterback started to crystallize at the combine. Despite Jeffery and other players' belief that Fields is the answer in Chicago, the Bears are primed to turn the franchise over to Williams.

All that's left is the trade that firmly closes the Fields chapter in Chicago.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.