Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s donate nearly $100,000 to Ronald McDonald House

Pittsburgh Penguins Evgeni Malkin and local McDonald’s restaurants have donated $95,140 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

The donations are part of Malkin’s 2023-24 “I’m Score For Kids” initiative.

Malkin committed to donating $710 for each point he scored during the regular season.

With 67 points, Malkin donated $47,570. Local McDonald’s restaurants matched his donation.

“We are incredibly grateful to have this support,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. “The generosity that is shared through this program brings families much-needed comfort and support when they are far from home with their sick child.”

Malkin’s efforts were launched before the 2022-23 season. He and local restaurants have donated $213,000 over the past two seasons.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh ice cream shop closing after decades of business Driver hurt when car goes airborne, crashes into West Mifflin McDonald’s Fight in Butler County that seriously injured teen under investigation by state police VIDEO: Family, friends remember teen killed in Pittsburgh mass shooting 2 years ago DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts