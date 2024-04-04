Everything Dabo Swinney said ahead of Clemson’s spring game

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t want his team to pick up where it left off last season.

The Tigers won their last five games of 2023 to salvage a 9-4 campaign after a disappointing 4-4 start. The new season, which officially begins with the team’s annual spring game Saturday, represents a blank slate and a chance for Clemson to erase the sting of last year’s disappointments.

Swinney spoke to reporters Wednesday ahead of the Tigers’ ‘Orange vs. White’ game, scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) and ESPN+.

“This is the only opportunity we have. There’s no preseason for us. There’s no exhibition games, there’s no jamborees, there’s no scrimmages against other teams. This is the only true opportunity that we have to create a game feel,” Swinney said during his opening statement.

“For a lot of these mid-year (players), this is a big moment because the next time they actually play, the scoreboard’s going to be lit up,” Swinney added. “So this is a great opportunity to hopefully try to create that game opportunity for some of these guys. And then we’ve got some guys who are getting some more opportunity as your team changes every year and you start over.

“So it’s going to be a great day. I think it’s going to be maybe 60 or something, a little cool early and beautiful sunshine. So hopefully we’ll have a great crowd. We’ve got a lot of recruits coming, a lot of families, so let’s pack that thing and make it a great day. I think it’ll be a very competitive day.”

Here’s everything Swinney said ahead of Saturday’s spring game.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire