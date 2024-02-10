Every former Wisconsin Badger who has played in the Super Bowl since 2000
We have reached another year’s edition of the big game. This time, it’s Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Christian McCaffery and the San Francisco 49ers.
While former Wisconsin Badgers are not the headliners for this contest, and they rarely are, there is one who will play a prominent role in this edition: Chiefs starting inside linebacker Leo Chenal.
That’s actually been the case for many Super Bowls. The Wisconsin products aren’t on the front page of the preview or winning MVP, but players like James White (14 catches, 110 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns in Super Bowl 51), Corey Clement (four catches, 100 receiving yards in Super Bowl 52) and numerous lineman have all been key pieces in Super Bowl victories.
For those names and a few others who may have been forgotten, here is every former Wisconsin Badger to have played in the Super Bowl since 2000:
Super Bowl XXXV: New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens
Giants: Pete Monty, Ron Dayne and Derek Engler
Baltimore Ravens won 34-7
Super Bowl XXXVII: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Oakland Raiders
Buccaneers: Aaron Stecker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 48-21
Super Bowl XLI: Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears
Colts: Jim Sorgi
Indianapolis Colts won 29-17
Super Bowl XLIV: New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts
Saints: Jonathan Casillas
New Orleans Saints won 31-17
Super Bowl XLVI: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots
Giants: Travis Beckum
New York Giants won 21-17
Super Bowl XLVIII: Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks
Broncos: Montee Ball
Seahawks: Chris Maragos, O’Brien Schofield, Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks won 43-8
Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks: Russell Wilson, O’Brien Schofield
Patriots: Jonathan Casillas, James White (not active)
New England won 28-24
Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers
Broncos: Owen Daniels
Denver Broncos won 24-10
Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
Patriots: James White
New England won 34-28
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles: Corey Clement, Beau Allen, Chris Maragos (not active)
Patriots: James White
Philadelphia Eagles won 41-33
Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams
Patriots: James White
Rams: Rob Havenstein
New England Patriots won 13-3
Super Bowl LV: Tampa Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Buccaneers: Jack Cichy (not active)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 31-9
Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals
Rams: David Edwards, Rob Havenstein
Los Angeles Rams won
Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Chiefs: Leo Chenal
Eagles: T.J. Edwards
Kansas City Chiefs won 38-35
Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers
Chiefs: Leo Chenal
The game is yet to be played.