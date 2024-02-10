Every former Wisconsin Badger who has played in the Super Bowl since 2000

We have reached another year’s edition of the big game. This time, it’s Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Christian McCaffery and the San Francisco 49ers.

While former Wisconsin Badgers are not the headliners for this contest, and they rarely are, there is one who will play a prominent role in this edition: Chiefs starting inside linebacker Leo Chenal.

That’s actually been the case for many Super Bowls. The Wisconsin products aren’t on the front page of the preview or winning MVP, but players like James White (14 catches, 110 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns in Super Bowl 51), Corey Clement (four catches, 100 receiving yards in Super Bowl 52) and numerous lineman have all been key pieces in Super Bowl victories.

For those names and a few others who may have been forgotten, here is every former Wisconsin Badger to have played in the Super Bowl since 2000:

Jan 28, 2001; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants receiver Ron Dixon (86) scores on a 97 yard kickoff return as Baltimore Ravens kicker Matt Stover (3) chases during Super Bowl XXXV. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7 at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Giants: Pete Monty, Ron Dayne and Derek Engler

Baltimore Ravens won 34-7

Super Bowl XXXVII: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Oakland Raiders

Jan 26, 2003; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tamp Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman (32) carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders during Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium. The Bucs defeated the Raiders 48-21. Mandatory Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers: Aaron Stecker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 48-21

Feb 4, 2007; Miami, FL, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Dominic Rhodes (33) jumps over Chicago Bears (55) Lance Briggs while being hit by Charles Tillman (33) in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLI at Dolphins Stadium. The Colts beat the Bears 29-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Matthew Emmons

Colts: Jim Sorgi

Indianapolis Colts won 29-17

Super Bowl XLIV: New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

Feb 7, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter (22) runs an interception for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium. The Saints won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Saints: Jonathan Casillas

New Orleans Saints won 31-17

Super Bowl XLVI: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham (82) makes a catch in front of New England Patriots free safety Sterling Moore (29) during the second half of Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Giants: Travis Beckum

New York Giants won 21-17

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (53), center, runs after recovering a fumble against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos: Montee Ball

Seahawks: Chris Maragos, O’Brien Schofield, Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks won 43-8

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks: Russell Wilson, O’Brien Schofield

Patriots: Jonathan Casillas, James White (not active)

New England won 28-24

Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos: Owen Daniels

Denver Broncos won 24-10

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots: James White

New England won 34-28

Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) celebrates his third quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: Corey Clement, Beau Allen, Chris Maragos (not active)

Patriots: James White

Philadelphia Eagles won 41-33

Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron (26) in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots: James White

Rams: Rob Havenstein

New England Patriots won 13-3

Super Bowl LV: Tampa Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws in the pocket against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers: Jack Cichy (not active)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 31-9

Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is hit as he throws by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) in the third quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-20.

Rams: David Edwards, Rob Havenstein

Los Angeles Rams won

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) escapes a tackle attempt by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023.

Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Chiefs: Leo Chenal

Eagles: T.J. Edwards

Kansas City Chiefs won 38-35

Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stand on stage together during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs: Leo Chenal

The game is yet to be played.

