Everton v Nottingham Forest preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats
TEAM NEWS
Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gueye could all be available after returning to light training.
A groin injury is likely to keep Seamus Colman sidelined, while Nathan Patterson is out with a hamstring problem.
Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga might return after missing last weekend's draw with Wolves.
Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly remain absent.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
Everton have lost just one of the previous eight meetings, winning five and drawing two.
The Toffees are seeking to complete a league double over Nottingham Forest for the first time since the 1996-97 season.
However, Forest are unbeaten in their last two visits to Goodison Park, winning one and drawing the other.
Everton
Everton have won just one of their past 15 Premier League games, drawing six and losing eight.
The Toffees have the fewest home wins (10), goals (32) and points (37) among the 17 ever-present Premier League sides since the start of last season.
The Blues have lost 34 home league matches over the past four seasons, the most in Europe's top five divisions.
Sean Dyche's side have conceded 48 Premier League goals this season, with six of those coming in the defeat at Chelsea on Monday.
Everton have failed to win any of the past 33 Premier League fixtures when conceding the opening goal, drawing seven and losing 26.
Jordan Pickford is set to make his 250th Premier League appearance for the club.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their previous five Premier League games, drawing three and winning the other.
However, they've kept only one clean sheet in their past 22 top-flight matches, in a 2-0 home win over West Ham in February.
The Reds have won only three of their 35 away fixtures since their return to the Premier League in 2022, drawing nine and losing 23.
The Tricky Trees have scored just six goals from set pieces this term, including penalties, the joint-fewest in the Premier League.
Forest have conceded 25 Premier League goals from set pieces this season, the most in the division.
Chris Wood has scored nine goals in 11 Premier League appearances under Nuno, including six in five away games.