Everton v Nottingham Forest preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gueye could all be available after returning to light training.

A groin injury is likely to keep Seamus Colman sidelined, while Nathan Patterson is out with a hamstring problem.

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga might return after missing last weekend's draw with Wolves.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly remain absent.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have lost just one of the previous eight meetings, winning five and drawing two.

The Toffees are seeking to complete a league double over Nottingham Forest for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

However, Forest are unbeaten in their last two visits to Goodison Park, winning one and drawing the other.

Everton

Everton have won just one of their past 15 Premier League games, drawing six and losing eight.

The Toffees have the fewest home wins (10), goals (32) and points (37) among the 17 ever-present Premier League sides since the start of last season.

The Blues have lost 34 home league matches over the past four seasons, the most in Europe's top five divisions.

Sean Dyche's side have conceded 48 Premier League goals this season, with six of those coming in the defeat at Chelsea on Monday.

Everton have failed to win any of the past 33 Premier League fixtures when conceding the opening goal, drawing seven and losing 26.

Jordan Pickford is set to make his 250th Premier League appearance for the club.

Nottingham Forest