Advertisement

Everton v Nottingham Forest preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

BBC
·2 min read

TEAM NEWS

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gueye could all be available after returning to light training.

A groin injury is likely to keep Seamus Colman sidelined, while Nathan Patterson is out with a hamstring problem.

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga might return after missing last weekend's draw with Wolves.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly remain absent.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton have lost just one of the previous eight meetings, winning five and drawing two.

  • The Toffees are seeking to complete a league double over Nottingham Forest for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

  • However, Forest are unbeaten in their last two visits to Goodison Park, winning one and drawing the other.

Everton

  • Everton have won just one of their past 15 Premier League games, drawing six and losing eight.

  • The Toffees have the fewest home wins (10), goals (32) and points (37) among the 17 ever-present Premier League sides since the start of last season.

  • The Blues have lost 34 home league matches over the past four seasons, the most in Europe's top five divisions.

  • Sean Dyche's side have conceded 48 Premier League goals this season, with six of those coming in the defeat at Chelsea on Monday.

  • Everton have failed to win any of the past 33 Premier League fixtures when conceding the opening goal, drawing seven and losing 26.

  • Jordan Pickford is set to make his 250th Premier League appearance for the club.

Nottingham Forest

  • Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their previous five Premier League games, drawing three and winning the other.

  • However, they've kept only one clean sheet in their past 22 top-flight matches, in a 2-0 home win over West Ham in February.

  • The Reds have won only three of their 35 away fixtures since their return to the Premier League in 2022, drawing nine and losing 23.

  • The Tricky Trees have scored just six goals from set pieces this term, including penalties, the joint-fewest in the Premier League.

  • Forest have conceded 25 Premier League goals from set pieces this season, the most in the division.

  • Chris Wood has scored nine goals in 11 Premier League appearances under Nuno, including six in five away games.