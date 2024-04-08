Everton handed new points deduction in Premier League survival blow

Everton have been given a further two-point deduction by the Premier League for a breach of its profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

The latest punishment, which Everton say they will appeal, follows a breach of the Premier League’s financial rules for the three-year cycle up to the 2022-23 season.

PSR rules allow clubs to lose up to £105m over three years but the Premier League said Everton admitted breaching that by £16.6m.

Everton argued they were subject to “double punishment” during a three-day hearing in front of an independent commission last month.

The Merseyside club were handed a 10-point deduction earlier this season for losses over a three-year period up to the 2021-22 season.

It was later reduced to six points following an appeal but the club still faced further sanctions following a second PSR charge in January.

This latest points deduction drops Everton one place to 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

It comes after a 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday – the Toffees’ first victory in 13 matches – had lifted Sean Dyche’s side from trouble.

Sean Dyche’s side are now only two points above Nottingham Forest and Luton (Getty)

Fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest were handed a four-point deduction last month following their own PSR breach and Everton said they were “extremely concerned by the inconsistency” of different points deductions.

A statement from Goodison Park said: “While the club’s position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the club is pleased to see that the commission has given credit to the majority of the issues raised by the club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the club due to the war in Ukraine, and the high level of cooperation and early admission of the club’s breach.

“Everton remains committed to working collaboratively with the league on all matters relating to PSR but is extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to the Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups for their submissions during this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing patience and unstinting support.

“The club and its legal representatives have begun the preparations to appeal the commission’s decision.”

The Premier League said in a statement: “Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6m, including the impact of its two successive PSR charges.

“Having done so, the commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately.

“The independent commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of the PSRs is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanction.”