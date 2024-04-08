Everton given further two-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules

Everton have been handed another points deduction by an independent commission for breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).

This latest points deduction sees Everton lose two points, which sees them on to 27 points which is just two points above the relegation zone with seven games of the 2023-24 season to go.

It is the second time this season that Everton have been handed a points deduction for breaching PSRs, as a previous charge saw them initially deducted 10 points which was then reduced to six points after their appeal.

This two-point deduction is due to Everton breaching financial rules for a three-year period to the end of the 2022-23 season, as their six-point deduction was for breaches during the previous three-year cycle.

It has been reported by David Ornstein that Everton now have seven days to lodge an appeal to the points deduction.

Premier League statement in full

An independent Commission has given an immediate two-point deduction to Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) for the period ending Season 2022/23.

Over a three-day hearing last month, the independent Commission heard evidence and arguments from the club in respect of a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6million, including the impact of its two successive PSR charges. Having done so, the Commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately.

The independent Commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of the PSRs is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanction.

Click here to read the independent Commission’s full written reasons. Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the Commission were appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel.