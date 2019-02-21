Even the Warriors 'have no idea' where Kevin Durant will play next season

Kevin Durant’s future with the Golden State Warriors remains a mystery.

There’s no denying the Warriors are the best franchise in the NBA, winning back-to-back championships since Durant joined the team in 2016. However, it appears the Washington, D.C., native may have his sights set on playing elsewhere, per The Athletic’s Frank Isola.

“We have no idea what he’s going to do,” a team source told Isola. “Everyone wants him to stay. There’s not much more we can sell him on. If he leaves, we’ll think of it as being lucky to have him for three great years.”

The Warriors ‘have no idea’ where star small forward Kevin Durant will play next season. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million deal with the Warriors in 2018 that includes a $31.5 million player option for 2019-2020 that Durant is expected to decline. His early-season quarrel with forward Draymond Green has contributed to Durant’s hesitation to remain with Golden State, and many speculate he may take his talents out east.

The New York Knicks have consistently remained a possible landing spot for the 2014 MVP. After trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month, the Knicks were able to clear enough salary-cap space to offer Durant a max contract. The struggling franchise has made numerous attempts to lure Durant to The Garden, including hoisting a large billboard outside the area last year.

A billboard recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks just went up outside Madison Square Garden 👀 (📷 via Dennis Roitman) https://t.co/CM0EFNQPZZ pic.twitter.com/ofEexWkqFv — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 25, 2018





Following the Porzingis trade, Durant expressed happiness for the young star, but refused to speak about his own pursuits.

“I play basketball for the Warriors,” Durant said to The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss earlier this month. “My main concern is being the best basketball player I can be. I have no concerns about trades or transactions throughout the season with other teams. Has nothing to do with me. I’m glad Porzingis is in a better spot for him. I look forward to Luka [Doncic] and him playing together for years to come.”

The 2019 NBA All-Star MVP is averaging 27.6 points, seven rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season. Golden State is atop the Western Conference standings, with a 41–16 record.

