Evans wants Ten Hag to stay

Veteran defender Jonny Evans hopes Manchester United keep faith with manager Erik ten Hag.

Evans featured for the final 17 minutes of the FA Cup final win over Manchester City at Wembley.

It was the 36-year-old’s 30th appearance of a season that he only signed up for as cover after initially agreeing to play pre-season matches following his exit from Leicester.

Evans is still to decide whether to continue with his boyhood club, extend his career elsewhere or retire.

However, he is grateful to Ten Hag and hopes he remains at the Old Trafford helm.

"He's been amazing for me this season,” said Evans. "Bringing me back in, showing a lot of belief and playing me.

"Over the last month or so, he's shown incredible tactical flexibility. To be able to sit off and counter-attack – I know it's not the style he sees himself coaching, but he's been able to do it and he's recognised the right time to do it.

"I've only got really got good things to say about him and I hope he stays."

Evans has been picked by Northern Ireland for next month’s friendlies with Spain and Andorra.

After that, Ten Hag’s future will have been determined and Evans will know where his career is headed, having had a far better FA Cup-winning experience than in 2021, when he lasted just 34 minutes as Leicester beat Chelsea in front of a COVID-19 limited crowd of 25,000.

"The further on in your career you get, you cherish moments like this a lot more," he said.

"I enjoyed coming on, seeing out the game and obviously the celebrations afterwards.

"I don’t know what comes next. We’ll see what the club says over the next couple of weeks."