Evans gives Gophers fourth straight Big Ten freshman of the week award

Darius Taylor's run of three consecutive Big Ten freshman of the week honors ended Saturday when a leg injury sidelined him for Minnesota's game against Louisiana, but that doesn't mean the Gophers' team streak ended, too.

Running back Zach Evans made it four weeks in a row. He was named conference freshman of the week on Monday after the redshirt freshman rushed 15 times for 85 yards and a touchdown in the 35-24 win over the Ragin' Cajuns. Evans, who entered the game in the first quarter, was part of a Gophers rushing attack that had 51 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

"He became really consistent [in practice] and got his opportunity,'' coach P.J. Fleck said of Evans, who did not have a carry in the season's first four games. "That's a credit to our offensive linemen, our tight ends and our wide receivers. They take a lot of pride in blocking.''

No update on Brockington

Fleck did not give an update on the status of wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington, who was carted off the field because of a left leg injury in the second quarter against Louisiana. The coach deferred to the Big Ten availability report that will be announced two hours before Saturday's game.

"Le'Meke's a really good player for us and has built himself into a really good wide receiver,'' Fleck said. "The training staff has him right now, and they'll make the best decisions for him moving forward."

Brockington spent an extended time on the field before his leg was placed in an immobilizing brace. He is the Gophers' third-leading receiver with five catches for 73 yards and a TD.

Coaching adjustment

Fleck was asked about offensive quality control coach Brian Sheehan working with the tight ends during Saturday's game. Andrew Sowder joined the Gophers in January as tight ends coach after spending five years as Kent State's offensive coordinator.

"I'm just moving some things around and just finding ways to get guys to play to where they need to play,'' Fleck said. "So, everybody's still on our staff.''

Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who led the team with 42 receptions last year, has 12 receptions for 66 yards and no touchdowns this season. He had one reception for 3 yards on Saturday.