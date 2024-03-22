Evangel advances to NAIA Elite Eight for the first time since 2002

There are several strands of gray hair atop Evangel head coach Bert Capel, but those weren't around when the Springfield school previously reached the quarterfinal round of the NAIA national men's basketball tournament.

Capel was a sharp-shooting senior at Evangel in 2002 when it claimed a national title, a championship run that didn't come as a surprise considering the Valor's lofty national ranking.

On Thursday night in Kansas City, it was a 15th-seeded Evangel that ended its lengthy national quarterfinal appearance drought after holding off Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 77-74 at Municipal Auditorium.

Evangel's Cinderella run continues on Saturday at 3 p.m. when it faces No. 1 overall seed Grace (Indiana) in the NAIA Elite 8 at the same venue.

Manrique Alvarado hit four free-throws in the closing seconds to help Evangel edge the No. 11 seed Warriors (24-9), a Cascade Collegiate Conference team that never led Thursday.

Norwood product Garrett Davault continued his national tournament tear by pouring in a game-high 22 points for Evangel (21-10), which is shooting slightly over 50 % from the field in national tournament play.

"We had a lot of challenges this year and there were times where I didn't know if this was going to work," Capel said in a postgame interview with NAIA media, referencing his team's inconsistent regular season. "But I give the guys credit for fighting and hanging in there. We've been talking it one game at a time, and we have a another tough one (Saturday)."

Playing in front a mostly pro-Evangel crowd, the Valor built a 22-point second-half lead that fizzled. Sam Stockton, son of NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton, hit a pair of free-throws for the Warriors that knotted the game at 69 down the stretch, but Davault quickly answered with two buckets to end the Valor scoring lull.

LCSC guard Davian Brown attempted a 3-pointer at the buzzer to try and force overtime, but it was off the mark.

When Evangel, which was unranked and placed fourth in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference before recently catching fire, faces a Grace squad (33-1) that had been widely expected to reach the NAIA Fab Four.

Grace, based in Winona Lake, Indiana, is led by 6-foot-10 All-American center Elijah Malone, who averages 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and nearly three blocks a game.

