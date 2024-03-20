Sixteen things to know about Evangel hoops heading into NAIA Sweet 16 in Kansas City

Evangel basketball celebrates after winning two games at a NAIA regional in Texas last weekend.

When 15th-seeded Evangel convincingly upset Florida Memorial and Baker University to earn a trip to NAIA Sweet 16, it etched its name in early history.

The Valor (20-10) became the first 15 seed to win multiple national tournament games in the latest format, beginning in 2021 when NAIA Division I and Division II merged into a single classification.

Evangel, which handled No. 2 seed FMU (91-76) and former conference rival Baker (90-68) last weekend, continues its Cinderella run on Thursday when it faces 11th-seeded Lewis-Clark State College (Idaho) at 7 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City, the tournament's final site.

Evangel finished the regular season unranked, placed fourth in the 14-team Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, and lost its first game in the KCAC tournament before earning an at-large bid the 64-team national tournament and catching fire.

Here are 16 things to know about the 2023-2024 edition of Evangel men's basketball, which shot a combined 53% last weekend to win multiple national tournament games for the first time since 2002 — the year it won it all in Branson.

Evangel basketball coach Bert Capel cuts down the nets after winning a NAIA regional title.

Coach Capel's a winner: In his three years as Evangel's head coach, Bert Capel has taken Evangel to the national tournament each season. Formerly an assistant at NCAA Division I Stetson (a Florida school that punched its ticket to March Madness last week), Capel was an all-conference player at Evangel when the program went 35-1 his senior year in 2002 and took home a NAIA Division II national championship. His younger brother, Evangel all-time leading scorer Jackson Capel, is also on the coaching staff. The Norwood kid can play: After leading tiny Ozarks school Norwood to its first state title in 2022, sophomore guard Garrett Davault has been a key figure for Evangel. He averaged nearly 13 points this past regular season en route to All-KCAC honorable mention honors, and went off for 30 points against Baker in the second round of the national tournament without attempting a single 3-pointer. He leads Evangel in field-goal percentage (56%). Rolla product climbing EU record book: KCAC second-team guard Josh Pritchett has helped spearhead Evangel's success in recent years, and the Rolla native continues to leave his mark in several categories. The do-it-all senior currently ranks second in school history in assists (568) and steals (232), is fourth in scoring (2,041), fifth in made 3-pointers (224) and sixth in blocked shots (77). He also leads Evangel in rebounds this season at 5.7 per game. Nixa grad gives Valor boost: Senior and Nixa graduate Josh Mason has started all 30 games for guard-heavy Evangel this season and been a steady contributor (10.6 points and three rebounds a game). They've got a tough Republic alum: Republic graduate Broc Smith didn't let a Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis early in his college basketball career stop him from playing significant minutes at Evangel. The 6-4 wing, now a redshirt senior, has played about 15 minutes a game this season, contributing 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds a night. Division I boost inside: Bryce Hunt, a 6-foot-7 starting forward who previously played at NCAA Division I Coppin State, has been a big rim protector (40 blocks) for Evangel. He averages 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. Manrique The Mainstay: Manrique Alvarado, a scrappy 5-foot-11 senior guard from Costa Rica, has been a major contributor throughout his lengthy Evangel career. Alvarado has started every game of his junior and senior seasons, averaging roughly 10 points, three assists and two steals in that span and rarely leaving the floor (28.8 minutes per game). They can fill it up in a hurry: In 20 of Evangel's 30 outings, the Valor have scored more than 80 points, and rank No. 24 in the nation in field-goal percentage (49%). Four players average double figures in scoring, including Pritchett (15.9 ppg), Davault (13.5), Mason (10.6) and All-KCAC honorable mention Jace Coffie (10.9). There's an Ozarks-heavy roster: Capel kept 23 players on his team this season, but only 15 have logged playing time. More than half of the roster is comprised of former southwest Missouri high school standouts, including ex-Waynesville guard Carson Cavalier (6.2 ppg). Tournament regulars: Before the NAIA Division I and Division II merger four years ago, Evangel needed to win just a single national tournament game in 2015 to advance to its previous round of 16, when the Valor knocked off Wayland Baptist (Texas) before falling to eventual champion Dalton State (Georgia) in the Division I tournament in Kansas City. Evangel has advanced to the national tournament 14 times in the 2000s, but has made it past the second round only once (2002) in that span.

Evangel hadn't previously won multiple national tournament games since 2002, the year it won a NAIA II title in Branson.

11. They're getting a new gym: Evangel will be taking the momentum from this tournament run into a new $18.5 million athletic facility next season, the highly anticipated Valor Center. Evangel played its final games at the historic Ashcroft Center in late February, a facility that was built in 1967.

12. New league, no problem: After more than three decades in the Heart of America Conference based near Kansas City, Kansas area and comprised of Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and KC, Kansas-area teams, Evangel made the switch this season to the Wichita-based KCAC. All but two of the KCAC's 14 members are from outside the state of Kansas. EU president Mike Rakes said that “the KCAC is the oldest conference in the NAIA, and this history combined with our winning teams will serve to further enhance the reputation of Evangel Athletics for current and future players.”

13. The Valor can beat elite teams: When the Valor dispatched No. 2 seed and nationally ranked Florida Memorial at a Texas regional last weekend, it was the program's second-best win of the season, opponent-wise. Evangel's final regular season game in Ashcroft Center history last month saw the Valor upset fourth-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan 80-74. The KCAC champ brings a 31-2 record to this week's NAIA Sweet 16.

14. Getting here isn't easy: There were 226 NAIA men's basketball teams this season and just 16 remain. Next season, the city of Springfield will have two NAIA members when Mission University (formerly known as Baptist Bible College) makes the jump from the National Christian College Athletic Association and will transition as an independent member. The College of the Ozarks in Branson returned to the NAIA this year after a two-year hiatus and its women's basketball team qualified for the national tournament before losing in the first round.

15: A familiar name with Evangel's foe: Lewis-Clark State College (24-8), an NAIA national tournament regular that appeared in the 2021 national title game, is located in Northern Idaho (Lewiston) and is a two-hour drive from the nearest metropolitan area, Spokane, Washington (home NCAA hoops power Gonzaga). Gonzaga and NBA Hall of Fame inductee John Stockton's son, Sam Stockton (7.4 ppg, 1.2 ppg) starts for LCSC, a team paced by 6-foot-5 forward Jaedon Bradley (14.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg). LCSC faced both Arizona and Gonzaga in preseason exhibitions and traditionally one of the more physically gifted NAIA teams in the field.

16. You can watch the game online: Can't make the trip up to Kansas City on Thursday night? You can watch from home, but it will cost you. The NAIA Network will stream the remainder of the tournament's games before ESPN 3 exclusively airs the championship round. Single game streams are $9.95. Click here for ticket information.

