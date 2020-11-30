Evander Holyfield could be Mike Tyson’s next fight after naming price for trilogy

Mike Tyson reacts after receiving a split draw against Roy Jones Jr (Getty)

Mike Tyson could fight Evander Holyfield for a third time in his next fight after battling to a draw against Roy Jones Jr in his comeback last weekend.

The exhibition, which lasted the full eight, two-minute rounds, saw Tyson and Jones Jr accept a draw at Staples Center.

And Tyson, who has worked himself back into shape after rediscovering his love for the sport, is sure to continue fighting, despite being 54 years old.

The Baddest Man On The Planet confirmed his intent to continue fighting: “Of course I’ll do this again. I’m content with the draw because what really mattered was entertaining the fans.”

Tyson accepted a $7.5 million (£6.7m) purse for last weekend’s action, but a trilogy against the Real Deal would see him earn much more.

Holyfield is demanding at least $25m (£22.4m) to get back into the ring with Tyson.

Jones Jr and Tyson celebrate after their exhibition Getty

Given Tyson would likely command parity at least with his long-standing rival, who has two victories over Iron Mike.

The second win of course came via disqualification, after Tyson took out a chunk of his ear with a desperate bite in 1997.

"It definitely wasn't me," Holyfield told the I Am Athlete podcast. "I wasn't getting in the ring for less than $25 million.

"I beat him twice. I felt it was wrong for me to have to ask him to fight me. I don't know (if he's scared). I would never ask a person that.

"If they called me to fight in two days, I'd be there to fight in two days."

More funds will likely be required to pay for the undercard, with YouTube star Jake Paul commanding a solid payday with a second-round knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson.

