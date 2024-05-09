Evan Turner questions the potential Paul George-Joel Embiid duo for Sixers

The offseason has just begun for the Philadelphia 76ers following a Round 1 elimination at the hands of the New York Knicks. The Sixers are looking to take advantage of the cap space and the trade assets at their disposal to bring in another star to put next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is the biggest name connected to the Sixers. The All-Star forward can decline his player option for the 2024-25 season and enter free agency. The Sixers are one of the teams in the league that can offer up the max to him to pry him away from LA and bring him to Philadelphia.

Former Sixers forward Evan Turner, who played with George briefly while with the Indiana Pacers, questions the George-Embiid duo. He said they would be skilled, but isn’t sure if they would get the job done:

I never met a human that would let a media rumor drive his energy or personality like somebody’s like ‘I hear you were going to Philly.’ That dude be like ‘You know what? I’m going to Philly.’ You know how soft that team gonna be if him and Embiid go together? It would probably be the most skilled duo ever since Kobe (Bryant) and Shaq (O’Neal). Embiid would be hurt and PG gonna be Paul, though.

Paul George's former teammate, Evan Turner, says George has a "history of not showing up" and believes a duo of Paul George and Joel Embiid would be "soft." “I never met a human that would let a media rumor drive his energy or personality…You know how soft that team gonna be if… pic.twitter.com/lgcSxxwvZT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 8, 2024

Of course, George would essentially be the No. 3 guy in Philadelphia behind Embiid and Maxey. The Sixers would focus on the two stars they already have while George would play a role as the third member of something of a “Big 3”, but it would be interesting to see what would happen if the Sixers were to bring George in on a deal.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire