Evan Fournier would be 'shocked' if Knicks brought him back next season

Oct 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) reacts after a three-point basket in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Following their exit from the playoffs, Knicks’ Evan Fournier told NY Post’s Brian Lewis that he would be “shocked” if the team brought him back next season.



After starting in 80 games last season, Fournier’s role decreased dramatically this season, totaling just 27 games (seven starts). In those games, the 30-year-old averaged 6.1 points in 17 minutes of action after averaging 14.1 points in 29.5 minutes played per game a season ago.

The shooting guard didn’t see the floor once during the playoffs and last played on April 9 against the Indiana Pacers when he shot 0-for-4 from the field in 12 minutes.

Fournier signed a four-year, $73 million contract before the 2021-22 season and came to New York with the expectation of being a sharp shooter from beyond the arc.

While he shot a respectable 38.9 percent from three-point range last season, Fournier got off to a slow start this season and saw that number drop to a career-low 30.7 percent in limited action. He also shot a career-low 33.7 percent from the field.

Prior to joining the Knicks, Fournier played for the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics.